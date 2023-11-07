"You continue to push me to be a better player" - Jessica Pegula lauds Iga Swiatek during runner-up speech after WTA Finals loss

Jessica Pegula graciously showered praise on Iga Swiatek following her loss in the 2023 WTA Finals final in Cancun on Monday, November 6.

Pegula found herself with no answers for Swiatek's overwhelming dominance in the final as the Pole won 11 consecutive games to secure a 6-1, 6-0 victory in just 59 minutes. The four-time Grand Slam champion not only clinched her maiden WTA Finals title and but also reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka.

During her runner-up speech, Pegula extended her heartfelt congratulations to Swiatek for her remarkable season, acknowledging the Pole's family and team as well.

"First I just want to say congrats to Iga and your team and your family on an amazing year. Ending the year No. 1, winning this tournament, it's really incredible," she said.

Jessica Pegula also credited the four-time Grand Slam champion for consistently motivating her to improve as a player.

"You know, you continue to push me to be a better player every single year, or at least, you haven't been on tour that long but so far since you've been on tour, and it really makes me a much better player and I really appreciate that aspect of it," she said.

While Pegula expressed disappointment with her performance in the final, she extended her best wishes to the Swiatek for the off-season and the coming year.

"Of course I wish I could've done better today but that's not how it goes sometimes so congrats and all the best, have a nice off-season and a good next year," she added.

Despite her defeat in the final, Jessica Pegula displayed some of her best tennis at the WTA Finals. The American kicked off her campaign with a dominant 7-5, 6-2 win over Elena Rybakina.

She then defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-3 to become the first player to advance to the semifinals. The 29-year-old concluded the group stage with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Maria Sakkari. Subsequently, Pegula booked her spot against Swiatek in the final by emerging victorious against Coco Gauff, winning 6-2, 6-1.

A brief look at Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek's head-to-head record

Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula

Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula have locked horns in nine tour-level encounters. The pair first faced off against each other at the 2019 Citi Open, where Pegula claimed a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 victory.

In 2022, they squared off against each other on four occasions, with the Pole emerging victorious in each encounter and establishing a significant lead in their rivalry.

Despite her previous struggles against the World No. 1, the American kicked off this season with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 victory over the Pole at the United Cup. The four-time Grand Slam champion later rebounded with a straight-set win in the Qatar Open final.

Jessica Pegula claimed her third win over Iga Swiatek en route to her second WTA 1000 title at the Canadian Open. With her victory in the WTA Finals final, Swiatek secured her sixth win over Pegula.