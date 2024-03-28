Novak Djokovic's split with Goran Ivanisevic has prompted tennis fans to joke about Patrick Mouratoglou becoming the Serb's new coach.

Ivanisevic joined Djokovic's coaching setup in 2018 and helped him win 12 Grand Slam titles. The Croat also oversaw the Serb smashing numerous men's tennis records, such as year-end No. 1 rankings and weeks spent at the top of the ATP Tour rankings.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner announced his split with Ivanisevic on social media via an elaborate post where he expressed his gratitude for the successes they had together.

"I remember clearly the moment I invited Goran to be part of my team. It was back in 2018, and Marian and I were looking to innovate and bring some serve magic to our duo. In fact, not only we brought serve, but also lots of laughter, fun, year end no1 rankings, record breaking achievements and 12 more Grand Slams (and a few finals) to the count since then. Did I mention a bit of drama too?" Djokovic wrote in an Instagram post.

Following Djokovic's announcement, tennis fans on Reddit joked about Patrick Mouratoglou calling the Serb with the interest of becoming his new coach. Mouratoglou is best-known for his work with Serena Williams. He has also previously worked with Simona Halep, and is currently coaching Holger Rune.

One fan joked that Djokovic should accept Mouratoglou's proposal, but only if he wanted to retire early from tennis.

"Yes. If he wants to fasttrack his retirement," the fan wrote.

Comment byu/dmeetrow from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another fan cheekily recalled Djokovic imitating Ben Shelton's celebration at the 2023 US Open, which saw the Serb hanging up the phone.

"You know Novak likes to hang up the phone right?" the fan asked.

Comment byu/dmeetrow from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another fan joked that fans of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal would want Djokovic to answer Mouratoglou's call.

"Fedal fans would want him to pick it up lol," the fan commented.

Comment byu/dmeetrow from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Comment byu/dmeetrow from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/dmeetrow from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/dmeetrow from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/dmeetrow from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/dmeetrow from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/dmeetrow from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/dmeetrow from discussion intennis Expand Post

Novak Djokovic's name features on the list of players registered to compete at the Mutua Madrid Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

The Mutua Madrid Open, which is one of the most prestigious events of the clay season, is scheduled to take place from April 22 to May 5. Djokovic's name features in the list of players who have registered to compete at this year's edition of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

The Serb has won the Mutua Madrid Open on three occasions in the past. His first title in Madrid came in 2011 after he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final. In 2016, Djokovic marked his second title following his win over Andy Murray. The last time he won the title was in 2019, when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis