"You're the best!" - Novak Djokovic congratulates fellow Serb Nikola Jokic on historic NBA title, invites him to a session of tennis

Novak Djokovic congratulated compatriot Nikola Jokic on winning his first NBA title with the Denver Nuggets.

Djokovic posted a series of Instagram stories on Tuesday, in which he congratulated Jokic. The Serbian basketball player led the Denver Nuggets to their first title in history by beating the Miami Heat 4-1 in the NBA Finals.

In the span of 48 hours, Serbia, a country of just around seven million people, had the privilege of having a winner of an NBA championship and of a Grand Slam, with Djokovic winning the 2023 French Open.

Djokovic posted serious congratulatory messages but also went with memes in his Instagram stories.

"When are we going to play tennis, Jokara?" Djokovic captioned a picture of both him and Jokic when they were kids, with Serbian flags beside them.

He also posted a funny picture complementary to his country.

"In this picture, the countries that are in white are those who never had a tennis player with 23 Grand Slam titles," the caption read.

Djokovic further posted a picture of Jokic riding a horse, which is a passion of his at least as big as basketball.

"MVP! Congratulations, brother! You're the best," Djokovic wrote.

Here is the rest of the reactions:

Novak Djokovic celebrates being the 2023 Men's French Open Winner

The MVP of the NBA Finals, Nikola Jokic, congratulated Novak Djokovic on winning the 23rd Grand Slam title of his career.

Prior to Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, Djokovic had won the 2023 French Open, defeating Casper Ruud in the final, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5. With that, he became the first man in the Open Era to win 23 Grand Slams and is now level with Serena Williams -- the woman with the most Majors won in the Open Era.

Jokic was asked about his countryman's success in a press conference, to which he responded:

"Yeah, he won for the 23rd time... that's enough! I'm joking! There are no words to describe that man, everyone's already said everything. He's the master of his craft and probably one of the best to ever play that sport," Jokic said.

During the 2023 French Open, Djokovic said that he needed to find Jokic's number in order to congratulate him on his incredible performances during the playoffs. After his NBA Finals win, the Denver Nuggets superstar joked about the seeing if the 23-time Grand Slam champion had texted him at his post-win press conference.

