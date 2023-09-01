Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has reacted to American soccer star and Angel City FC player Julie Ertz announcing her retirement.

Ertz, a two-time World Cup winner, recently announced her retirement from professional football. Throughout her career, she showcased her versatility by playing both as a defender and midfielder. Ertz's exceptional skills and contributions were instrumental in the United States' victorious World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2019.

Julie Ertz took to social media to announce her retirement.

"Representing this country on the National Team has been the greatest honor," Ertz said in the statement. "To play for the USWNT means you choose greatness every day while you wear the crest. I hope that I was able to leave an impact that reflects that."

"I gave everything I had to the sport that I love. With that I can walk away with no regrets because while I gave soccer every ounce of myself, soccer gave me even more, and for that I'll always be thankful," she added.

Alexis Ohanian's soccer team Angel City FC, which Ertz joined earlier this year, recently released a heartwarming video showing some memorable moments of the 31-year-old. Thee club also expresses their heartfelt wishes for the next chapter in her life.

"A standing ovation for a true inspiration to the game, @julieertz. 👏👏👏 The ACFC fam wishes you the best in your next chapter," the Angel City FC captioned their Instagram post.

Ohanian re-shared the same video on his social media and expressed his gratitude to Julie Ertz for her valuable contribution to Angel City FC. He further emphasized that Ertz is "an icon" in the world of soccer.

"@julieertz - Thank you for your time with @wearelagc - you're an icon," Alexis Ohanian captioned his Instagram post.

Alexis Ohanian endorses Alex Morgan condemning the kissing incident and calling out "failures" of the Spanish soccer federation

Alexis Ohanian has expressed his solidarity with American soccer player Alex Morgan, who recently condemned the controversial incident involving Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Rubiales was seen kissing midfielder Jennifer Hermoso on the lips following Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup triumph.

As the Spanish players made their way to the podium to receive their medals following their 1-0 victory over England in the final, Rubiales embraced Hermoso, lifting her off the ground and planting a kiss on her lips. This gesture has sparked widespread criticism, with numerous voices calling for his resignation.

American soccer player Alex Morgan took to social media and expressed her strong disapproval of Luis Rubiales' behavior, standing firmly in solidarity with Jenni Hermoso and fellow Spanish players.

Morgan emphasized that the euphoria surrounding their World Cup victory was overshadowed by the "assault, misogyny, and failures" of the Spanish football federation.

"I'm disgusted by the public actions of Luis Rubiales. I stand by @Jennihermoso and the Spanish players. Winning a World Cup should be one of the best moments in these players' lives but instead it's overshadowed by assault, misogyny, and failures by the Spanish federation," Morgan posted.

Alexis Ohanian endorsed Morgan's statement.

Ohanian addressed the controversial incident previously as well, expressing shock over Rubiales' actions.

"WTF," he said in a social media post.