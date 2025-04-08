The Novak Djokovic-led Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) recently linked "reforms" in tennis, like the Charleston Open prize money boost and players pushing for a fairer share of Grand Slam revenue, to the "pressure" generated by their ongoing lawsuit. However, many netizens remained unconvinced by the claim and shared their disapproval online.

The PTPA shocked the tennis fraternity on March 18 by filing a lawsuit against the ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA, accusing them of working like a "cartel." The organization, which was co-founded by Novak Djokovic in 2020, also slammed the aforementioned governing bodies for their artificially "low compensation" to tennis players. Moreover, PTPA's executive director, Ahmad Nassar, called their way of managing the sport "illegal."

Days later, top ATP and WTA players, including Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic, reportedly signed a letter to the Grand Slams calling for increased prize money and better financial support for players. Furthermore, Charleston Open owner Ben Navarro announced that from 2026, the winner of his WTA 500 event will earn prize money equal to an ATP 500 event.

While these major developments took the tennis fraternity by storm, another piece of news about ATP's Chief Executive Officer, Massimo Calvelli's resignation, surfaced. The London-based organization announced the news last week, and it was also reported that Calvelli will join US-based firm RedBird as an operating partner.

While it's unclear if the PTPA's lawsuit sparked these changes, the organization issued a statement recently on X.

"Players’ letter to the Grand Slams requesting their fair share of revenues. ATP CEO steps down. Charleston Open to double prize money. Pressure is a powerful thing. Systemic reform is needed, and it’s coming. We’re proud to support players in leading the way," it read.

Several fans reacted to the PTPA'S claim, with one calling it "funny." The user accused the Virginia-based group of falsely claiming majority support among the top 300 players.

"Funny how you think you had anything to do with this. Why did you mislead people in your press release saying your lawsuit had the backing of the majority of the top 300. Pretty much everyone interviewed since has said they were unaware of the action and weren't informed?" they asked.

Expand Tweet

A fan contradicted PTPA's claims by writing:

"1) Navarro , owner of the tournament, did it basically for his daughter Emma. 2) Calvelli, ATP ceo moved to a better job at Redbird capital. Your pressure is not working at all," they wrote.

"Imagine thinking you had anything to do with this," one said.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans:

"U try to steal the victory of WTA players,they have always been asking for the equal pay for decades and generations," another chimed in.

"So are you perhaps insinuating that the credit is somehow yours? NONE of those signatories signed your complaint. None. None," a fan commented.

"Name three things that have nothing to do with each other," another weighed in.

A few statements from players and the tennis bodies came later in response to PTPA's lawsuit.

Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, and the WTA opened up on Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's lawsuit

Novak Djokovic at Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz was among the players mentioned on page 163 of Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's lawsuit, which cited complaints about the demanding tour schedule. However, the four-time Major champion stated during his Miami Open press conference that he was unaware that his statements would be used in the lawsuit. Moreover, Alcaraz didn't endorse PTPA's move.

Meanwhile, World No. 4 Coco Gauff also told the media at the Miami Open that she was unaware of the update. While the American acknowledged the need for an increased price money, she acknowledged that she is well compensated for doing what she loves.

"I also can’t sit here and complain. I’m a professional athlete, I get paid pretty well to do what I love," she said in her statement.

Expand Tweet

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) also responded to the PTPA's lawsuit, calling it "baseless." They issued a lengthy statement arguing that they are "fully committed" to developing and evolving the structure of professional women's tennis, calling PTPA'S action "regrettable."

