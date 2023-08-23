Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has hit back at Novak Djokovic's fans over the social media abuse directed at her, as a result of her perceived slight against the Serb.

Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz recently faced off in yet another epic showdown in the 2023 Cincinnati Open final. After a closely contested three-hour and 49-minute long battle, the Serb edged past Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) to claim his record-extending 39th ATP Masters 1000 title.

Following the riveting title clash, Rennae Stubbs lauded the "unbelievable" quality of the match. However, she also seemingly introduced an element of skepticism over the 23-time Grand Slam champion's win.

Sharing a clip of the incident on social media, the Australian pointed out a potential missed "let" call on championship point, supporting her observation by mentioning Alcaraz's apparent reaction to the oversight.

"Unbelievable match! Unbelievable but I’m fairly certain there was a let on MP! Take a listen and watch Carlos reaction. Not taking it away from Novak, what an effort but man sucks if it’s true," she tweeted.

Although Stubbs clarified that her intention wasn't to undermine Djokovic's victory, the Australian has been subjected to a barrage of social media abuse from the Serb's fans over the perceived insult.

"Stupid.....sh*t....woman," a user commented.

"You can suck Djokovic's d*ck," another user posted.

The Australian shared a screenshot of the derogatory comments on social media, emphasizing that they were only a fraction of the overall abuse she had endured. She also criticized the behavior of the 23-time Grand Slam champion's "everyday" fans.

"Here is your routine everyday @djokernole fan!! This is 2 of about 200 in the past 24 hours," she posted on her Instagram story.

"It's almost trendy not to like him, I'm a secret Novak Djokovic fan for that reason" - Johanna Konta

The Serb signs autographs for fans

Former British No. 1 Johanna Konta recently shared her thoughts on Novak Djokovic's apparent lack of fan recognition, while discussing his prospects at the upcoming US Open.

Konta suggested that the 23-time Grand Slam champion doesn't receive the level of fan support he deserves. She expressed her belief that the Serb faced unwarranted criticism simply because it was "trendy" to dislike him.

"He doesn't get that kind of fan recognition in a way. Also, people like to jump on a bandwagon when they hate on someone just because that's what you do, so I do think he's fallen in this space of people don't like Novak because it's trendy. It's almost trendy not to like Novak," she said.

The Brit asserted that fans' negative opinions about the 36-year-old were unfounded, given that they don't know him on a personal level. She also disclosed that she was a "secret" fan of the Serb.

"I don't see any one person can say why they don't like Djokovic, specifically because no one knows him. Equally, no one knows Roger and Rafa either. No one knows them personally, so if you stopped one fan and asked them why they don't like Novak they wouldn't know really. I'm a secret Novak fan for that reason," she added.

Additionally, Konta divulged her desire to witness Novak Djokovic win his record 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open.

