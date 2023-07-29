Tennis fans recently took to social media to debate WTA’s statement regarding Czech Republic’s decision to stop Russian and Belarusian tennis players from entering the country to contest the ongoing Prague Open.
As per reports, the Czech police stopped a Russian tennis player from entering their territory ahead of her participation at the WTA 250 Prague Open.
The tournament has 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic as the top seed. Belarusian tennis player Aliaksandra Sasnovich is also enlisted as a particpant.
However, with the latest development, concerns have been raised over the participation of all registered athletes holding Russian and Belarusian passports. The tournament’s qualifying rounds start on Saturday, July 29.
The incident has come to light just one week after Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva was banned from entering Poland to contest the ongoing Poland Open in Warsaw.
The WTA promptly issued a statement regarding the situation. The governing body stated that while it severely condemns the war in Ukraine, it also stands by its decision to allow all athletes to compete solely on merit, and without any discrimination -- including Russians and Belarusians competing on tour under neutral flags.
“The WTA emphatically condemns the war in Ukraine and the reprehensible actions of the Russian government,” the statement on social media read. “WTA rules state that all players must be allowed to compete on the WTA based solely on merit, without discrimination. We will continue to review the situation as we factor important considerations around these complex geopolitical issues.”
The governing body’s response to the incident drew mixed reactions from tennis fans. Many, including Czech citizens, argued that the body was in no position to share its opinions on a country’s personal decision concerning its safety.
“How can any organization dare to dictate any sovereign state who they can let into their and who not? This is totally disgusting behavior and you make me wanna puke!!!” one fan said.
However, other fans maintained that the organization should take a firm decision to avoid incidents mixing sports with politics, and suggested that the tournament be stripped of ranking points similar to Wimbledon 2022.
“Said a whole lot of nothing, if a country isn't allowing players of your organisation to participate, u should consider some sort of retaliation as u did with Wimbledon...it hurts lower-ranked players not being able to compete in these 250s..” one fan said.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
"WTA simply indicated it would not intervene" – Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska on asking for sanctions against Mirra Andreeva
Ukrainian tennis player Daya Yastremska, who will be seen contesting the Prague Open qualifiers on July 29, recently lashed out at the WTA for not taking any actions against 16-year-old Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva.
Yastremska alleged that the teenager’s social media activity indicated suspicious likes on war-related issues. The 23-year-old stated that organization refused to intervene in the matter.
“I asked that sanctions be taken against Mira Andreeva for having liked social media posts that clearly concerned the atrocities committed against Ukrainians and the WTA simply indicated it would not intervene. I am upset but remain committed to fighting for my country, my family and my friends in Ukraine," Yastremska wrote.
The former World No. 21 revelation came following the disqualification of Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan, who refused to shake hands with her Russian opponent Anna Smirnova at the World Championships in Milan on Thursday.