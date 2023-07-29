Tennis fans recently took to social media to debate WTA’s statement regarding Czech Republic’s decision to stop Russian and Belarusian tennis players from entering the country to contest the ongoing Prague Open.

As per reports, the Czech police stopped a Russian tennis player from entering their territory ahead of her participation at the WTA 250 Prague Open.

The tournament has 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic as the top seed. Belarusian tennis player Aliaksandra Sasnovich is also enlisted as a particpant.

However, with the latest development, concerns have been raised over the participation of all registered athletes holding Russian and Belarusian passports. The tournament’s qualifying rounds start on Saturday, July 29.

The incident has come to light just one week after Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva was banned from entering Poland to contest the ongoing Poland Open in Warsaw.

The WTA promptly issued a statement regarding the situation. The governing body stated that while it severely condemns the war in Ukraine, it also stands by its decision to allow all athletes to compete solely on merit, and without any discrimination -- including Russians and Belarusians competing on tour under neutral flags.

“The WTA emphatically condemns the war in Ukraine and the reprehensible actions of the Russian government,” the statement on social media read. “WTA rules state that all players must be allowed to compete on the WTA based solely on merit, without discrimination. We will continue to review the situation as we factor important considerations around these complex geopolitical issues.”

The governing body’s response to the incident drew mixed reactions from tennis fans. Many, including Czech citizens, argued that the body was in no position to share its opinions on a country’s personal decision concerning its safety.

“How can any organization dare to dictate any sovereign state who they can let into their and who not? This is totally disgusting behavior and you make me wanna puke!!!” one fan said.

Vojtěch Machačný @vojta_macha @WTA How can any organization dare to dictate any sovereign state who they can let into their and who not? This is totally disgusting behavior and you make me wanna puke!!!

However, other fans maintained that the organization should take a firm decision to avoid incidents mixing sports with politics, and suggested that the tournament be stripped of ranking points similar to Wimbledon 2022.

“Said a whole lot of nothing, if a country isn't allowing players of your organisation to participate, u should consider some sort of retaliation as u did with Wimbledon...it hurts lower-ranked players not being able to compete in these 250s..” one fan said.

melanie lautrup @melanie_lautrup @WTA said a whole lot of nothing, if a country isn't allowing players of your organisation to participate, u should consider some sort of retaliation as u did with Wimbledon...it hurts lower-ranked players not being able to compete in these 250s..

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

t @draperpova @WTA but y’all are radio silent when players openly support the war?

Rohlíkovka (ex) @FraisovaA @WTA It is an extreme shame those Russian and Belarussian athletes are allowed to compete on your tournaments. Your shame. And you are guilty of not only allowing it, but apologizing it and apologizing the war. The shame is on you. The guilt is on you.

Deník Pražské Náplavy @Prazska_Naplava There is no room for war criminals in Europe. This is the brightest situation after WWII. Only black and white, no shades of grey. @WTA Complex geopolitical issues?There is no room for war criminals in Europe. This is the brightest situation after WWII. Only black and white, no shades of grey.

Channach 💫 @ChannachLarue @WTA I stand by my country's decision not to allow players from Russia and Belarus into our territory.



August will come soon and believe me, since 1968, nobody wants to even see Russians here, especially when they occupy another country.



What do they even do in competitions?

Flater831 🇨🇿 @flater831 @WTA You do realize that we are entitled to control who enters our country, yes? Sovereignity etc.? Does that ring a bell?

Jackie Roberts @Jackie1roberts @WTA You can say what you like but if a government says no, then it’s no. They probably are not letting any sportspersons from those countries. 🤷🏼‍♀️

Loli @LoliLondon @WTA As extreme as it may be some countries - especially the ones dealing with lots of Ukrainian refugees like Poland,Czech Republic,Britain etc



see the issue differently from you



You & those 2 countries may not like it,but countries are free to express their disapproval re:genocide

marycharlotte @marycharlottepl @WTA Sovereign countries can deny entry to whoever they want. Why would WTA have a say in it?

Mark Singler @2w84GcSiKLb0F2a @WTA No points should be awarded to any player from any tournament that is played in a country that does not allow athletes who qualified to play.

Johanne Paquette @EquipePaquette @WTA This is ridiculous as most of these players haven’t even lived in Russia or Belarus for years 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️

Tennis Twit @TennisTweetts1 @WTA This is absolutely ridiculous from the Czech government! @WTA if you really want to make a stand then remove the tournaments from these countries and relocate them to where there will be no discrimination based on nationality.

🎾BTG🎾 @btg_tornos @WTA This is a mess, no one tournament can't deny a player because of the country

Vanessa @VanessaHei33 @WTA Feel bad for the athletes cannot play just because of what their government is doing. Never support war but pathetic for bringing politics to sports.

Mirra Andreeva Fans 🎾 @MiracleM1rra @WTA This discrimination really needs to get stopped, no one could choose his parents or where he/she was born 🙄

MPORA Ⓜ️🅾️SES🎾🇺🇬 @MosesMpora1 @WTA You have one job......so many countries can host tournaments without discrimination!

Omamuzo @MamZees @WTA Take action now! Tournaments should be hosted were every athlete can compete safely and fairly.

An individual cannot be punished for the wrong of their country!

"WTA simply indicated it would not intervene" – Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska on asking for sanctions against Mirra Andreeva

Dayana Yastremska and sister Ivanna at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup

Ukrainian tennis player Daya Yastremska, who will be seen contesting the Prague Open qualifiers on July 29, recently lashed out at the WTA for not taking any actions against 16-year-old Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva.

Yastremska alleged that the teenager’s social media activity indicated suspicious likes on war-related issues. The 23-year-old stated that organization refused to intervene in the matter.

“I asked that sanctions be taken against Mira Andreeva for having liked social media posts that clearly concerned the atrocities committed against Ukrainians and the WTA simply indicated it would not intervene. I am upset but remain committed to fighting for my country, my family and my friends in Ukraine," Yastremska wrote.

The former World No. 21 revelation came following the disqualification of Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan, who refused to shake hands with her Russian opponent Anna Smirnova at the World Championships in Milan on Thursday.