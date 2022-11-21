Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena revels in the Serb's ATP Finals glory

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena shared a lovely photo of the couple celebrating after the Serb's 2022 ATP Finals triumph on Sunday. This past week was very much a family affair for Djokovic, who was accompanied by his entire family, including his kids Stefan and Tara, in each of his matches at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Jelena herself went through an emotional roller-coaster throughout the week as the Serbian tennis great battled major fatigue as the tournament progressed before eventually clinching a record-equalling sixth title at the season-ending championships. She took to social media to congratulate her husband on his latest victory.

"Vidim te. I see you. ALL IN," read the caption of Jelena Djokovic's post on Instagram.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion also took to social media after Sunday's win against Casper Ruud to thank Jelena and the rest of his family and team for their support during what was a challenging year on and off the tour. He thanked them for their "endless support."

"To my wife and children, my family, team, sponsors, fans, everyone who stuck with me this year...the journey has been challenging and we’ve endured a great deal together. I’m humbled by your endless support and grateful that it got us here to this moment. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Novak Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

Novak Djokovic rushes to embrace his kids moments after ATP Finals victory

Novak Djokovic tightly hugging his kids was sort of a post-match celebratory tradition for the Serb at the 2022 ATP Finals as his son Stefan and daughter Tara joined his wife Jelena and other family members for all his matches. The Serb rushed to his kids and celebrated with them seconds after winning the final on Sunday, before going on to greet the rest of his team seated in the player's box.

The Serb returned to the tour for the first time in over two months at the Laver Cup in September, where he won two of the three matches, including one doubles match, that he participated in. The 35-year-old reached the finals of all four tournaments he played in during the final stretch of the season, winning three titles in Tel Aviv, Astana, and Turin, respectively. He lost to Holger Rune in the Paris Masters final.

He ended the season with five titles to his name and a stellar 42-7 win-loss record on tour.

