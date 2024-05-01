Novak Djokovic savors his time at Croatian singer Severina's concert, days after pulling out of Madrid Open 2024

Novak Djokovic recently attended Croatian singer Severina's concert at the Culture Club Revelin in Croatia, days after pulling out of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Djokovic opted out of the Madrid Open to prepare for the French Open, Wimbledon, Olympic Games and US Open. He talked about his plan for the rest of the year in the Laureus World Sports Awards press conference.

"Unfortunately, I will not be playing in the Madrid tournament this year, hopefully next year. You know, I’m still young; I have a lot of time ahead of me. But I’m preparing myself, my body to be ready for – particularly for Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Olympic Games, US Open – that’s the block that is most important block of the tournaments of the year for me," he said in the press conference.

After deciding to give the Madrid Open a miss, the Serb was seen enjoying Severina's concert in Croatia on April 30. She is a Croatian singer, songwriter and actress.

A video featuring the World No. 1 was shared by Culture Club Revelin, which was then uploaded by an X(formerly Twitter) user.

Novak Djokovic on playing fewer tournaments to have more family time

Novak Djokovic with family at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic now picks and chooses his tournaments. Part of the reason is his young family. The Serb is a father of two young children. He explained his decision to play fewer tournaments at the pre-tournament press conference at the 2023 Paris Masters.

He said that spending quality time with his children provided him with satisfaction.

Personally, as a father, I have learned that spending more time with children really, you know, grants you with incredible satisfaction and beautiful emotions and things that you carry for a long time that define fatherhood and parenthood in a way. You know, just spending as much as possible quality time with my children," Novak Djokovic said.

The Serb mentioned that he modeled his schedule so that he could spend more time with his young family. Good relationships, he believed, were the biggest reward.

"And because I have been, I would say, modeling my schedule, so to say, this year to my likings where I want to play, and I haven't played many tournaments at all, I've got to spend more time with my family, and that was a beautiful thing. You know, because the rewards that you get in the relationship is something that is bigger than anything," he added.

