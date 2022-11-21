The 2022 Nitto ATP Finals title clash saw Novak Djokovic defeat Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 in one hour and 33 minutes to lift his fifth trophy of the season. The Serb now holds the record for the most year-end championships (six) along with Roger Federer.

Djokovic has successfully managed to turn around what was a disastrous start to the year. The 35-year-old always maintained that he would not get the COVID-19 vaccine, even if it meant missing the biggest tournaments. He reached Australia hoping to get an exemption to defend his title at the Australian Open, but the authorities sent him back a day before the event began.

The fifth-ranked player was subsequently barred from playing in various other tournaments, including four Masters 1000 events as well as the US Open. However, the Serb won his 21st Major at Wimbledon, along with titles in Rome, Tel Aviv, and Astana.

In the presentation ceremony after winning the ATP Finals, Djokovic expressed gratitude towards his family and team for their support, especially during the tough times this year.

"I would like to thank my family and my team for being here with me, not just today but throughout the entire journey of my career," Djokovic said. "My parents, my brothers are not here but they are back home, watching. I want to thank all of them and all of you guys for going through some tough times, particularly this year, believing in me, staying patient, giving me the necessary strength and support, and shoulders to lean on and cry on."

"It's been a roller coaster year, something I've never experienced in my life. Only we know what we've been through, so I want you to know that I really appreciate you staying. This trophy is equally yours as it's mine. Thank you very much, guys," he added.

"They make my life on the tour easier" - Novak Djokovic on his family's presence

Novak Djokovic with kids Stefan and Tara

In a press conference after the match on Sunday, Novak Djokovic again laid emphasis on the importance of his wife and kids supporting him at different tournaments. The Serb stated that just their presence helps in reducing the pressure and tension that he experiences while playing.

"I'm very grateful to my wife and my children for coming," he said. " Of course, they make my life on the tour easier. The pressures, the expectations, the tensions that you normally go through on a big tournaments like this, when they're around, it lowers a bit so I can have that time off, quality time with my family."

"I don't know how many more tournaments I'm going to get this opportunity to have them all. I cherish these moments a lot. Hopefully, as they grow older, they'll realize even more what special moments we're living together."

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes