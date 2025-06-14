Queen's Club 2025 Final: Amanda Anisimova vs Tatjana Maria preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | HSBC Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Amanda Anisimova vs [Q] Tatjana Maria

Date: June 15, 2025

Tournament: HSBC Championships

Round: Final

Venue: Queen's Club, London, England

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $1,415,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel

Amanda Anisimova vs Tatjana Maria preview

The summit clash of the 2025 HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club will pit two contrasting styles — Amanda Anisimova’s firepower and Tatjana Maria’s guile — against each other on Sunday (June 15).

Anisimova, the eight seed at this year’s tournament, has continued her surge in the 2025 season. Having already lifted the biggest title of her career at Dubai and accumulated an impressive 23-10 win-loss for the year, the American is now eyeing her first trophy on grass.

Here at the Queen’s Club this week, Anisimova overcame a slow start to oust Jodie Burrage in her opener. She then went on a rampage against Sonay Kartal and Emma Navarro, before again needing three sets to take out top seed Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals. She was at her fighting best against the Chinese star, coming through 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Tatjana Maria has beaten three top-20 players in a row. (Source: Getty)

Maria, meanwhile, has gone 12-1 in terms of sets won and loss at the tournament. She began her campaign in the qualifiers, but made quick work of Chan Hao-ching and Arina Rodionova. The real test began in the main draw, but she took out Grand Slam finalists Leylah Fernandez and Karolina Muchova in her opening two matches, losing her only set at the tournament in the latter match.

Her slice-and-dice game continued to wreak havoc, as she beat former Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina before taking out reigning Australian Open champ Madison Keys — both in straight sets. The fact that she came into the tournament on a nine-match winless streak has not stopped her from reeling six straight wins and improve her season’s win-loss to 19-17.

Amanda Anisimova vs Tatjana Maria head-to-head

Maria leads Anisimova in their head-to-head 1-0, having beaten her at Beijing way back in 2018. She was a winner in three sets 2-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Amanda Anisimova vs Tatjana Maria odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova TBC TBC TBC Tatjana Maria TBC TBC TBC

(Odds to be updated when available)

Amanda Anisimova vs Tatjana Maria prediction

Amanda Anisimova is through to her first geasscourt final. (Source: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova’s flat groundstrokes are hugely effective on grass and she has used the power well to hit opponents off the court. That said, Tatjana Maria’s slice has also been wickedly good all week and often bamboozles opponents into submission.

Going into Sunday’s final, Anisimova will have the mindset of having to play her aggressive brand of tennis. She would like to dictate from the baseline and keep the points short. The only area of concern for her will be consistency.

The American can go off-kilter when pushed out of her comfort zone and give away points through errors. Her serve too has been slightly inconsistent at times, with her second serve winning percentage dropping from 78%, all the way down to 25% between the first and final set against Zheng Qinwen.

Maria, meanwhile, has been clinical on serve. She has come up with big serves and aces to snuff out break points, having saved 18/24 (75%) she faced in the main draw. She did not drop serve at all against Keys, who is one of the biggest returners on Tour, in the semifinals.

Those numbers will be key for Maria, who faces another big ball-striker. She will have to protect her serve well and wait for chances in Anisimova’s service games to capitalize.

It will come down to how well Anisimova can adjust to Maria’s unconventional game. The matches against Keys and Elena Rybakina could have gone horribly wrong for Maria, but she played her low-bouncing slice to perfection and frustrated her big-hitting opponents.

The German has the slight edge when it comes to history on grass but will continue to be careful and not allow Anisimova to settle into a rhythm.

This encounter go either of two ways: the American, if dialled in could run away with this one, or Maria could hold on long enough to thrive in tense tight sets as she has done in her last few matches. Given her numbers, especially on serve, and love for the grass, she might just write have enough in the tank to cap off the fairytale run with a win.

Prediction: Maria to win in two tight sets

