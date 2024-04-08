David Goffin once absolved Rafael Nadal of any blame following a crucial umpiring error that sparked controversy during their clash at the 2017 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Goffin delivered an impressive run at the Masters 1000 event that year, beating Novak Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 in the quarterfinals to set up a highly anticipated semifinal clash against defending champion Nadal.

The Belgian made a strong start in the match, immediately putting pressure on Nadal by securing an early break in the first set. However, a controversial moment arose when Goffin served to go up 4-2 in the opener, as the Spaniard struck a shot that appeared to go long.

Despite Goffin indicating a mark that showed the shot had landed out, the chair umpire inspected a different mark on the baseline and adjudged the ball to be in, awarding the Spaniard the point.

However, the replays later confirmed that the ball had indeed landed long, confirming the Belgian's claim. The chair umpire's mistake proved crucial as Nadal seized control of the encounter after the dispute, allowing Goffin to win just one game before securing a 6-3, 6-1 victory and advancing to the final.

Following his loss, David Goffin opened up about how the incorrect call had affected him both mentally and physically, hindering his ability to regain his previous level of play.

"Physically it was tough and mentally also. I was hundred percent. When you have a mistake like this, you have to give more energy again to come back in the game and to win the game," he said in his post-match press conference.

Although Rafael Nadal chose not to concede the point, the Belgian asserted that he was aware his shot had landed out.

"Yes, I did. I'm sure Rafa knew it was out. I just don't know what happened to him," he said.

Nevertheless, Goffin exonerated the Spaniard from all responsibility. He also stated that Nadal was one of the fairest players on tour and emphasized that he held no resentment towards him.

"No. Rafa has nothing to do with this. He knows his forehand was heavy and long and deep. But he was on the other side of the court. He couldn't do anything about it," Goffin said.

"Rafa is one of the most fair players on the tour. He was just playing his match. I have nothing against him," he added.

"After that, Rafael Nadal played even better, he's used to the intensity on clay" - David Goffin on Monte-Carlo Masters SF clash

The Spaniard and David Goffin embrace after Monte-Carlo Masters clash

During the same press conference, David Goffin admitted that bouncing back from the chair umpire's controversial call required an extraordinary amount of energy, both mentally and physically, which he struggled to summon because he had already exerted his maximum effort.

"Suddenly something like this happens, I know I should be able to get back into the match. It takes twice as much energy physically, mentally. I couldn't do that because I was already at 110%," he said.

In contrast, the Belgian highlighted Rafael Nadal's ability to elevate his game after the contentious call, attributing it to the Spaniard's vast experience in contesting intense battles on clay.

"After that, of course, Rafa played even better. He's used to those matches, to the intensity on clay. He's used to that, and he was able to add this extra energy that really helped," he added.

Following his win over Goffin, Nadal went on to clinch his record-extending 10th Monte-Carlo Masters title, beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-3 in the final.

