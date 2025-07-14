Roger Federer's wife Mirka's $600,000 Rolex, Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena's $140,000 Audemars Piguet & more: 5 noteworthy watches seen at Wimbledon 2025

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships have wrapped up, but the fashion statements made off the court, especially on the wrists, are still turning heads. Stars like Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena and Roger Federer's wife Mirka showcased some truly exceptional timepieces.

Ad

While Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek dazzled on the court by capturing the men’s and women’s singles titles, respectively, the stands were just as striking.

Wimbledon has long been celebrated not only for its world-class tennis but also for its A-list guest list. This year was no different as we spotted rare Rolexes and bold Jacob & Co. pieces. Here are five standout watches that stole the show at SW19 in 2025.

Ad

Trending

Jelena Djokovic sports Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Openworked

Jelena Djokovic sporting her Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Openworked - Source: Getty

Jelena Djokovic joined the players' box during her husband's Wimbledon matches as usual. But what stood out? The stunning Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Openworked is on her wrist.

Ad

This timepiece is known for its dial revealing intricate mechanics. The watch's gold tone pops with style, and at a market value of $140,000, it’s a bold choice that reflects Jelena’s refined taste. Audemars Piguet is a favourite among collectors, and this model perfectly matches her presence at Wimbledon.

David Beckham wears Tudor Black Bay Chrono Piece Unique

David Beckham sporting his Tudor Black Bay Chrono at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Soccer legend David Beckham is no stranger to stylish wristwear. At Wimbledon, he wore a cream suit and sported a custom Tudor Black Bay Chrono, marked as a "Piece Unique."

Ad

Beckham has long been a global ambassador for Tudor, and this exclusive model, with its diamond-set bezel, stands apart. It’s a perfect example of Tudor’s fusion of heritage and high fashion. There’s no price tag on a one-off creation like this, much like the soccer legend, Beckham himself.

Alexander Zverev dons Jacob & Co. Casino Tourbillon.

Alexander Zverev may have missed the mark on court as he was ousted in the first round, but with what he wore off-court, he did hit the mark. The German star sported the flashy Jacob & Co. Casino Tourbillon, retailing for a staggering $280,000.

Ad

This roulette-inspired watch is beautiful to look at. With red and black casino markings circling the dial, it's one of the most extravagant timepieces seen at the tournament.

Roger Federer wears the Rolex Land Dweller at Wimbledon

Roger Federer sporting his Rolex Land Dweller - Source: Getty

Tennis legend Roger Federer was spotted courtside at Wimbledon 2025 wearing Rolex’s brand-new Land Dweller. The retail price of the watch is set at around $55,000. The Swiss legend attended Novak Djokovic's match against Alex de Minaur with his wife, Mirka.

Ad

The Land‑Dweller is Rolex’s first new sports model in over a decade, unveiled at Watches & Wonders 2025 in Geneva. Federer was also in attendance at the event.

Mirka Federer sports a Rolex Day-Date 40 with Diamonds and Emeralds.

Mirka Federer brought serious sparkle to SW19, flaunting a jaw-dropping Rolex Day-Date 40 encrusted with diamonds and emeralds. Valued at a staggering $625,000, this is among the most opulent Rolex pieces on the market.

The emerald bezel adds rare green luxury to the dial’s diamond setting. Known for her fashion-forward style, Mirka made sure all eyes were on her wrist with this luxury piece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins