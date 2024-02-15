Rotterdam 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Milos Raonic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs [PR] Milos Raonic

Date: February 16, 2024

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,134,985

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Milos Raonic preview

2024 Australian Open Trophy Ceremony photoshoot

Top seed Jannik Sinner is vying for his first career title in Rotterdam this week, having finished runner-up at last year's event. The Italian will take on former World No. 3 Milos Raonic for a place in the semifinals of the ATP 500 tournament on Friday, February 16.

Sinner has been in scintillating form of late. The 22-year-old has won a whopping 27 of his last 29 matches. During this period, he won the 2024 Australian Open, the 2023 Beijing Open, and the 2023 Vienna Open, while guiding Italy to their second-ever Davis Cup title as well.

It was business as usual for Sinner in his opener in Rotterdam as he beat World No. 66 Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-3. The World No. 4 received some stiff competition from former World No. 6 Gael Monfils in the second round though, needing nearly two hours to beat the Frenchman 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Raonic, meanwhile, has also struck a rich vein of form recently. The Canadian, who is ranked outside the top 300, took a Protected Ranking to play at the ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam. He won his first match against local favorite Jesper de Jong 7-6(5), 6-4, before springing a 6-4, 6-4 upset over sixth-seeded Alexander Bublik to reach the quarterfinals.

Interestingly, the former World No. 3 reached the semifinals in Rotterdam nine years ago. Although beating Sinner will be a daunting task, he will be hopeful of reaching his first semifinal on the ATP Tour since the St. Petersburg Open in October 2020.

Jannik Sinner vs Milos Raonic head-to-head

The quarterfinal in Rotterdam will mark the first-ever ATP Tour meeting between Sinner and Raonic, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Milos Raonic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Jannik Sinner Milos Raonic

Jannik Sinner vs Milos Raonic prediction

Jannik Sinner returns a ball at the 2024 Australian Open

Sinner has shown massive improvement in his endurance, as evidenced by his comprehensive three-set win over Gael Monfils on Thursday, February 15. After losing the second set, the Italian didn't let his older opponent get on top of the proceedings, winning 74 percent of his service points and 44 percent of his return points in the decider.

Raonic, on the other hand, has served as good as ever this week in Rotterdam. He won 97 percent of his first-serve points and blasted 20 aces during his first-round match, before acing Alexander Bublik 12 times in his next match. The Canadian has also been hitting his spots on his inside-out forehand, which works as a great follow-up to his explosive serve.

Having said that, Raonic will perhaps have to do a lot more than serve aces against a player of Sinner's quality. The Italian is an adept returner, and if he can neutralize a few of the Canadian's big serves on crucial points then he is poised for a victory on Friday.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in two tight sets.