Rotterdam 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Date: February 4, 2025

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,401,550

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview

Carlos Alcaraz and Botic van de Zandschulp will lock horns in the opening round of the ABN AMRO Open being played in Rotterdam.

Alcaraz, the top seed this year, is making his debut at the ATP 500 tournament. He comes in fresh off a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open, which is his only tournament in 2025 so far.

The Spaniard had beaten the likes of Jack Draper, Yoshihito Nishioka, and Nuno Borges in Melbourne before falling in four sets against Novak Djokovic. His win-loss for the season thus stands at 4-1.

Van De Zandschulp ran into Jannik Sinner in the first round at last year's tournament. (Source: Getty)

Van De Zandschulp, meanwhile, had made a poor start to the season, having lost all the three matches that he has played so far. While he fell in the qualifier at Auckland, he exited the Australian Open and Open Occitanie in the first round to amount to a 0-2 win-loss record.

Once again, he has got no respite from the draw, running into the top seed at the opening hurdle of his home event for the second year in a row. He had lost a two-set match to Jannik Sinner in the first round at last year's tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head

Alcaraz leads Zandschulp in their current head-to-head 2-1, but it was the Dutch player who upset his more fancied opponent in their last meeting that came at the 2024 US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Botic van de Zandschulp odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz Botic van de Zandschulp

Carlos Alcaraz vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction

Alcaraz will be the favorite to win on paper. (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open loss to Botic van de Zandschulp came as a shock to many and the Spaniard will be keen on reversing that result here in Rotterdam.

Despite his loss to Novak Djokovic Down Under, the Spaniard has looked good in the few matches that he played this year. His first serve was winning him well over 80% of the points in Melbourne and he was spot on with his shot selection, be it drop shots or the big groundstrokes.

The indoor conditions at Rotterdam reward risk-takers and Alcaraz could use that to his advantage by taking initiative in the rallies. His opponent possesses decent groundstrokes and a potent serve but does not have a standout weapon that could hurt him too much.

If Alcaraz can continue to serve as well as he has so far this year and keep his powerful forehand in the equation, he should have an easier time than he did against Van De Zandschulp in the difficult conditions in New York. The Dutchman will be buoyed by home support but given his recent form, it will take a mammoth effort to repeat his heroics from the US Open.

Prediction: Alcaraz to win in two tight sets

