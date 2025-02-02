Rotterdam 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Harold Mayot preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (Q) Harold Mayot

Date: February 03, 2025

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,401,550

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Harold Mayot preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

2022 Rotterdam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas will face the qualifier, Harold Mayot in the first round of the 2025 Abn Amro Open on Monday, 3 February.

The sixth seed had not entered the event initially and was awarded the wildcard later. Tsitsipas has a 1-2 win-loss record this season, as he suffered an upset against Alex Michelsen in the first round of the Australian Open last month.

He had started his season at the United Cup, where he defeated Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the first match, before losing to Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko in straight sets.

The former World No. 3 is ranked 13th in the ATP Rankings, which is his lowest ranking since January 2019. He finished the last season outside the Top 10, after finishing in Top 10 for five consecutive years.

On the other hand, Tsitsipas' opponent Mayot last won a main draw match at any ATP tour in July 2024. The 22-year-old Frenchman came to Rotterdam with a losing streak of four matches. Two of those losses came in the Challengers and one loss was in the qualifying round of the Australian Open.

Earlier this week, Mayot lost in the first round in Montpellier against his compatriot Arthur Rinderknech. He qualified for Rotterdam by beating World No. 380 Michael Vrbensky and World No. 112 Mikhail Kukushkin.

Harold Mayot in action at the 2024 French Open - Source: Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Harold Mayot head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Harold Mayot will meet for the first time, hence they are level 0-0 in the head-to-head record.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Harold Mayot odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas TBD TBD TBD Harold Mayot TBD TBD TBD

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Harold Mayot prediction

Tsitsipas will start the match as a clear favorite against the World No. 130, as his last loss against anyone ranked so low was back in 2023 when he lost to Gael Monfils at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Apart from reaching the final here in 2022, Tsitsipas also reached the semifinal in Rotterdam in 2021 when he lost to Andrey Rublev. He has a 9-6 win-loss record at the ABN Amro Open.

Tsitsipas' opponent will be making his main draw debut at the event. Mayot has won only six main draw matches at the ATP Tour events in his career. He has never been ranked inside the Top 100.

Interestingly, Mayot has reached five finals on the Challenger tour, and he lost all of them. This will be his first meeting against anyone ranked in the Top 20 of the ATP Rankings, so he would be hoping to gain some experience.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in straight sets

