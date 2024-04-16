"She affected me, it was like watching a ballet" - When Chris Evert became the source of inspiration for controversial painter M.F. Husain

Chris Evert once served as inspiration for Indian artist M.F. Husain, who was known to court controversy with his works.

One of the greatest players of all time, Evert dominated the landscape of women's tennis in the 1970s and 1980s, alongside her arch-rival and fellow tennis great Martina Navratilova. She recorded 18 Grand Slam singles titles, winning the French Open a record seven times and clinching a joint-record six US Open titles, equaled only by Serena Williams.

The American also made history as the first-ever World No. 1 in the WTA rankings in 1975, holding the top spot for a total of 260 weeks throughout her illustrious career.

With her exceptional accomplishments, Chris Evert undoubtedly made a lasting impact on the sport. Her influence extended beyond the tennis court as well, as she inspired renowned Indian painter M.F. Husain.

Moved by her performances at Wimbledon, particularly her elegant backhand, Husain likened watching her play to witnessing a graceful ballet dance.

"She affected me, I loved the way she used her backhand. It was like watching a ballet," he said (via India Today).

He immortalized his admiration for Chris Evert in the painting 'Midnight Green at Wimbledon,' featuring Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit holding a tennis racquet, paying homage to both Evert and Dixit's movie 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun.'

However, M.F. Husain generated controversy with his later works, facing backlash for his nude portrayals of Hindu deities. This led to his self-imposed exile until he died in 2011.

Chris Evert inspired the term 'tennis bracelet' with her mishap at the US Open

Chris Evert's lasting influence extended beyond the realm of tennis to the world of jewelry as well, with the American inspiring the term 'tennis bracelet.'

During the 1978 US Open, Evert suffered a mishap when she dropped her diamond bracelet mid-match, causing a stop in play as the American searched for the precious accessory. After she referred to the piece of jewelry as her 'tennis bracelet,' the term became synonymous with single-strand diamond bracelets.

On the 44th anniversary of the incident at the 2022 US Open, the 18-time Grand Slam champion partnered with jewelry designer Monica Rich Kosann to launch her own collection of tennis bracelets to commemorate the occasion.

Her fellow tennis legend Billie Jean King received a gift from this collection in 2023, and she extended her heartfelt congratulations to Chris Evert on her new venture.

"At the 1978 @usopen Chrissie lost her diamond bracelet during a match. Play was stopped to search. Jewelers began referring to bracelets in the style of Chrissie's as tennis bracelets, & w/great success. Congratulations, Chrissie, on now having a collection of your own," Billie Jean King posted on X (formerly Twitter).

