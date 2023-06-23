Jelena Ostapenko recently praised Venus Williams after their 2023 Birmingham Classic clash.

French Open champion Ostapenko faced seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams in the second round of the Birmingham Classic on Thursday, June 22. The 26-year-old battled past the legend in three sets 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, after two hours and 24 minutes of play.

During the on-court interview following the win, the Latvian expressed her admiration for the American and acknowledged her legacy.

“She’s a great champion and that hasn’t gone anywhere and it’s always gonna be with her,” Jelena Ostapenko said. “I mean, she’s an idol for a lot of people. So, it was very special.”

Ostapenko cruised through the opening set, and kept her momentum going for the most part of the second set as well. She led 6-3, 5-3 against Venus Williams and had match point on the veteran’s serve.

Williams, however, fought back to level things in the set, and scored and additional break thereafter to force a decider. She started off strong in the final set, taking the lead 2-0, but the 26-year-old Latvian ultimately regained her footing and claimed the victory.

Ostapenko admitted that she wasn’t able to close out the match in her first try due to nerves, going against a legend like Williams.

“Yeah, it’s great to play against players like her. So, maybe I got a little bit tight in the second set – because playing against such a great player,” she said.

This was the Latvian’s first win against the American. The pair previously met twice in 2017, in Wimbledon and the WTA Finals, with both encounters going Williams’ way.

"I hope I can be an idol for some young kids" - Jelena Ostapenko inspired by Venus Williams and Serena Williams' legacy

Ostapenko during a practice session at 2023 Birmingham Classic

Jelena Ostapenko also shared that she grew up watching and idolizing Venus Williams’ sister Serena Williams. She praised the retired 23-time Grand Slam champion’s aura and acknowledged her contribution to tennis.

“My idol was always Serena and I was always watching her. And the way she was just on the court firing it up and all the emotions – I really love it. And I think that’s what makes tennis a great game,” she said.

The 2017 French Open champion expressed that she wishes to be an idol for the younger generation, just like the Williams’ sisters were for her.

“Yeah, I’m a little bit older now, but still have some experience. And I hope I can be an idol for some young kids,” she said in the on-court interview.

Jelena Ostapenko will next face Poland’s Magdalena Frech in the quarterfinals of the Birmingham Classic.

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams, meanwhile, is expected to mark her presence at the SW19 this year, having received a main draw wild card.

