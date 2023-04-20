Srpska Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Dusan Lajovic

Tournament: Srpska Open 2023

Date: Friday, April 21

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Tenis Klub Mladost, Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Novak Djokovic vs Dusan Lajovic preview

Novak Djokovic

Top seed Novak Djokovic will continue his quest for the inaugural Srpska Open title when he takes on compatriot Dusan Lajovic for a place in the semifinals.

The World No. 1 opened his campaign with a come-from-behind three-set win over Frenchman Luca Van Assche. Coming off a surprise third-round loss to Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte-Carlo Masters last week, Djokovic is now 17-2 on the season.

The 35-year-old made a blistering start to the year, going 15 matches unbeaten. That run saw him win titles at the Adelaide International 1 and a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open. However, his winning start to the season was snapped by eventual winner Daniil Medvedev in the Dubai Tennis Championships semifinals.

After missing the Sunshine Double due to his COVID-19 vaccination stance, Djokovic returned to action at Monte-Carlo, only to make an early exit.

Meanwhile, the 70th-ranked Lajovic improved to 11-7 on the year with a pair of wins this week. The 32-year-old opened his campaign against compatriot Filip Krajinovic before beating Gregoire Barrere to set up a last-eight clash with Djokovic.

Lajovic reached the quarterfinals at Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and Santiago, losing to World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the first two tournaments and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third. He's coming off an opening-round defeat at Monte-Carlo last week after making the third round in Miami.

Novak Djokovic vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head

Djokovic has won both his previous meetings against his compatriot, but the two haven't clashed since their first-round meeting in Monte-Carlo five years ago. The head-to-head record reads 2-0 in favor of the World No. 1.

Novak Djokovic vs Dusan Lajovic prediction

Lajovic is into his fourth quarterfinal of the season.

Both Djokovic and Lajovic are quintessential baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the best players in the sport and has an effective all-court game. A counterpuncher par excellence, the Serb has won 259 matches and 18 titles on clay, including two at Roland Garros.

Lajovic, meanwhile, has more modest attributes and is, at best, a steady, if not spectacular, player. He loves to play on clay, where he has won 96 matches and his lone singles title.

Djokovic is coming off a tough outing against Van Assche, dropping the opener and going down a break in the decider. Lajovic, meanwhile, has dropped only one set in two matches. However, he has won only four games in two matches against Djokovic, who should triumph again.

Pick: Djokovic in straight sets

