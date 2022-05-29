"Suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, I was so f**king petrified" - Naomi Osaka caught in potential active shooter situation in New York, confirms safety afterward

Naomi Osaka was among the high-profile names at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the much-anticipated WBA World Lightweight title clash between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero on Saturday.

As the clash came to an end, there were gunshots fired outside the arena, leading the crowd to fear that there might be a potential active shooter situation developing.

The Japanese, along with the rest of the people in attendance, was forced to rush into a room inside the arena and take shelter behind doors. Osaka took to Twitter to share the traumatic experience soon afterward, noting that she was "f**king petrified" at the time of the incident.

"I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so fucking petrified man," Naomi Osaka wrote.

Thankfully, no harm befell the four-time Grand Slam champion, who later posted an update saying that she got out safely. The 24-year-old hoped everyone else was lucky enough to share the same fate as well.

"I really hope everyone made it out safely, since I’m tweeting this we made it out ok," Naomi Osaka wrote.

Although still very much a developing story with no official reports on the situation having been released, it has since come to light that order has been restored at the stadium.

"Order inside Barclays seems to be restored. A man with a young child trying to exit out a different door said there were shots fired outside the front door," Sports Illustrated's senior writer Chris Mannix live tweeted.

Naomi Osaka could potentially to be seeded at the upcoming US Open

Naomi Osaka will look to build up her ranking and be seeded at the US Open

On a lighter note, Naomi Osaka's fortunes on the tennis court are slowly but steadily turning in her favor. Her first-round exit at the ongoing French Open notwithstanding, the 24-year-old has risen to as high as World No. 38 in the WTA rankings after dropping outside the top 80 earlier this year.

A runner-up finish at the Miami Open, where she fell to Iga Swiatek in the title clash, has been a major contributor to the Japanese's ascendancy. The clay swing did not go as expected for the four-time Grand Slam champion, who played only two matches on the surface prior to the stint in Paris due to injury.

With Wimbledon not awarding ranking points this year, the former World No. 1's participation in the tournament is in doubt. It will only help Osaka, who can make use of the time to participate in other events and build up her ranking so she may be seeded at the US Open in August.

Being unseeded at Roland Garros this year proved mighty unlucky for the 24-year-old, as she was drawn to face off against 27th seed Amanda Anisimova in her opener. This is a fate she will try to avoid as much as possible at Flushing Meadows, where she is a two-time winner.

