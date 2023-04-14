Taylor Fritz has clarified that his response to Stefanos Tsitsipas’ camera message was just a joke. The World No. 10 wrote a message on the camera after their quarterfinal clash at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, which hit back at the comment that Tsitsipas left on the camera after his Round of 16 win against Nicolas Jarry.

Taylor Fritz beat the two-time defending champion 6-2, 6-4 to become the first American man to reach the semifinals in Monte-Carlo since 2003.

"Clay court in the US is like a unicorn on a skateboard," Tsitsipas had written.

"USA clay???" read Fritz’s response.

In an interview with the Tennis Channel after the victory, Fritz claimed that his camera message was not a dig at the World No. 3.

The American said that he was just joking around and admitted that Tsitsipas made a good point about the quality of clay courts in the US.

“I think to be fair, he has a very good point in what he’s saying,” said Fritz. “We could use some better clay courts in the US for sure.”

“But I just thought it was funny to come back and say something,” he laughed. “So no, not like taking crazy shots, I just thought it was funny.”

Taylor Fritz ended Tsitsipas' 12-match winning streak in Monte Carlo on Friday, April 14. He will next take on Andrey Rublev in the semifinals at the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters.

“Get your f*cking sh*t together” - Taylor Fritz’s note to himself from 2021 revealed by girlfriend

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently shared a note the American wrote to himself after his disappointing 2021 Wimbledon exit. The 25-year-old was ousted by Alexander Zverev in four sets in the third round.

"Nobody in the world is underachieving harder than you; you are so f*cking good, but 40 in the world, get your f*cking sh*t together," read the note dated 3rd July 2021.

Riddle shared a screenshot of the note on her Instagram story, stating that it was a note from the bus ride home after Fritz lost and dropped out of the top 40.

The current World No. 10 has since redeemed himself and is enjoying an incredible 2023 season with a 23-6 win-loss record at this stage.

