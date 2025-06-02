Tennis Controversies of the Week: Iga Swiatek's response to French Open scheduling results in backlash; Novak Djokovic engages in argument with umpire, and more

The first week of the French Open 2025 served plenty of exciting matches, along with a healthy does of drama on the side. Novak Djokvoic's argument with the umpire over adverse weather conditions landed him in hot waters.

Iga Swiatek's indifferent response to women's matches not being scheduled on the main show court at the French Open led to a wave of criticism. T-shirts which were sold during Rafael Nadal's tribute ceremony at the clay court Major were up for resale at a high price, angering fans.

Jaume Munar felt Arthur Fils faked his injury during his loss to the Frenchman and slammed the crowd as well. Jasmine Paolini's gesture towards fans backfired, leading to infighting in the crowd. On that note, here's a look at the controversies of the past week:

#1. Novak Djokovic's back and forth with the umpire over weather conditions put him in the hot seat

Djokovic kicked off his campaign at the French Open against American Mackenzie McDonald. However, halfway through the match, it started to rain. They were playing on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which is equipped with a roof. The Serb had a word with the umpire about closing the roof, though the latter initially refused.

The umpire stated that since matches on outside courts, which don't have a roof, are still going on, they'll have to continue as well. This led to a brief argument between Djokovic and the umpire. Fans and tennis pundits chastised the 38-year-old for his behavior.

However, the rain picked up in intensity after a while, which led to McDonald complaining as well, and the roof was ultimately closed. Djokovic won the match in straight sets and didn't drop a set over the next two rounds as well. He will take on Cameron Norrie in the fourth round on Monday, June 2.

#2. Rafael Nadal's farewell merch going for a high price on resale angers fans

Rafael Nadal at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

A special ceremony was held for Nadal on the first day of this year's French Open. A 14-time champion at the venue, he was honored for his achievements. He was also joined by his fellow "Big 4" members, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

To mark the occasion, a special t-shirt was also available for sale. Everyone in the crowd was wearing the same. However, once the ceremony came to an end, it didn't too long for the attendees to put those t-shirts up for sale, that too for an exorbitant price.

Fans came across people selling the t-shirts for anywhere between $100 to $500 on Vinted, a Lithuanian online marketplace. It left a bitter taste in the mouth of those who didn't get to attend the ceremony and got to keep the cherished memoribilia for themselves.

#3. Iga Swiatek receives flak for her response to the French Open scheduling

The French Open organizers have been facing a lot of heat right from the start for scheduling only men's matches during the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier. With most people busy with work during the day session, quite a few seats are left empty. As women's matches are relegated during the day slot, they don't get to showcase their talent during the packed night session.

Many top players were asked to give their thoughts on this preferrential treatment, including Swiatek. She stated that she personally prefers to compete during the day, so that she can have a longer period of rest. She also added that people are blowing the issue out of proportion.

"My position didn’t change. I like playing day. So I’m happy I’m done and can have a longer rest," Iga Swiatek said in response to a journalist asking her about French Open organizers not scheduling women's matches on Philippe Chatrier's night session," she said.

"On the other hand, people just try to look for, like, not even things between men and women...Honestly, my answers are not gonna change. I don’t mind," she added.

Swiatek's nonchalant attitude about this was construed as not caring for women's tennis by the fans and was criticized for it. She hasn't let that affect her and has reached the quarterfinals, extending her winning streak in Paris to 25 matches. She will take on Elina Svitolina for a spot in the last four on Tuesday, June 3.

#4. Jaume Munar accues Arthur Fils of faking his injury and expresses his displeasure with the French crowd

Arthur Fils and Jaume Munar at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Munar looked down and out against Fils during their second-round contest at the French Open. However, after dropping the first two sets, he claimed the next two for the loss of only two games. He fell shy of an epic comeback in the end, losing the match 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 2-6, 0-6, 6-4.

Fils survived the match despite being physically hampered and called for a medical time-out. He was also cheered on by the home crowd. The French crowd can be a little hostile when someone is competing against their own player, and Munar was on the receiving end this time.

The Spaniard didn't hold back during his post-match conference. He accused Fils of faking his injury, stating that one doesn't play at a high level like he did while dealing with an injury. He also took an issue with the crowd. While he didn't have an issue with the home crowd cheering for one of their own, their behavior at times crossed a line.

"He was attended by the doctor due to an alleged back injury, but I am convinced what he suffered were cramps. In that case, he couldn't have been attended. The break didn’t bother me, but that's the way it is. If you have a real injury, you don't play the fifth set like he did," Munar said.

"I find it perfectly fine if they cheer for the other player; I'm very used to that and it doesn't bother me... They engage in a very entertaining show for the audience, but they don't realize that we are doing our job. It's the most annoying and fanatic crowd in the world, the flag weighs too much here,” he added.

Munar's accusations ultimately fell flat. Fils withdrew prior to his third-round match against Andrey Rublev and could be out for another five to six weeks, putting his Wimbledon participation in doubt.

#5. Jasmine Paolini's kind gesture at the French Open goes sideways due to bickering fans

Players are known to hand fans some of their stuff to keep as momentos after a match. Following her second-round win doubles at the French Open, Paolini tossed a towel to the crowd. She then went on to sign autographs for other fans in the stands.

While Paolini was busy signing for the fans, the fans who she previously tossed the towel to were fighting to claim it for themselves. The Italian tried to ignore it thinking that they would resolve the matter like adults. However, when that didn't happen, she took matters into her own hands.

Paolini snatched the towel from the fighting fans and handed it over to another fan, putting an end to the issue. Her singles campaign in Paris concluded in a heartbreaking manner, blowing three match points during her fourth-round loss to Svitolina. However, she's still going strong in doubles and will aim to go all the way this time.

