Tennis Matches Today: Top 5 players one shouldn't miss ft. Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka

Day 2 of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells will mark the highly anticipated return of Rafael Nadal to the ATP Tour. This will be his first match since his quarterfinal exit from the Brisbane International two months ago.

While all top players have received a bye into the second round, there are a few big names set to compete in the first round. The day's schedule features four more Grand Slam champions along with Nadal.

So here's a quick look at the day's unmissable matches lined up at Indian Wells:

#1 - Rafael Nadal vs Milos Raonic

Fate has pitted the tour's often-injured players against each other in this first-round battle at Indian Wells. Raonic couldn't finish both of his previous tournaments this year. He retired in the third set of his first-round contest at the Australian Open and did the same during his quarterfinal clash in Rotterdam later on.

Nadal returned to the tour at the Brisbane International in January but injured himself once again during his quarterfinal match. He's now ready to compete after a two-month break and already played an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz a few days ago, which he lost.

Nadal reached the final here a couple of years ago, which was his most recent appearance here. He's also a three-time Indian Wells champion. While the Spaniard leads the rivalry 8-2, it all comes down to how both players are feeling health-wise.

Date: March 7, 2024 (USA, Canada) and March 8, 2024 (UK/Europe, India).

Time: Not before 6:00 p.m. PT, 9:00 p.m. ET, 2:00 a.m. GMT, and 7:30 a.m. IST.

#2 - Emma Raducanu vs Rebeka Masarova

Emma Raducanu returns to Indian Wells for the fourth time.

Raducanu's comeback from an injury layoff has been average at best thus far. She made it to the second round of her first three tournaments, including the Australian Open. She was eliminated by Anhelina Kalinina in the first round of her most recent event, the Qatar Open.

Masarova came through the qualifying rounds with wins over Heather Watson and Linda Fruhvirtova to reach the main draw. Raducanu overcame a sluggish start last year to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells. The Brit will be favored to make a winning start once again as her recent results are much better than her opponent's.

Date: March 7, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 8, 2024 (India).

Time: Starting at 11:00 a.m. PT, 2:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 p.m. GMT, and 12:30 a.m. IST.

#3 - Naomi Osaka vs Sara Errani

Osaka made a winning start to her comeback following maternity leave as she defeated Tamara Korpatsch in the first round of the Brisbane International. She hit a roadblock after that as she lost her next three matches.

Osaka notched up her best result in ages with a quarterfinal finish at the Qatar Open. It marked her first appearance at that stage since the 2022 Miami Open. Errani, a former top 10 player and a Grand Slam finalist, hasn't had too many memorable runs of late.

However, the Italian veteran reached her first quarterfinal at the WTA level in three years at last month's Transylvania Open. Despite Errani's recent result, this seems like a relatively easy opener for Osaka.

Date: March 7, 2024 (USA, Canada) and March 8, 2024 (UK/Europe, India).

Time: Approx. 3:00 p.m. PT, 6:00 p.m. ET, 11:00 p.m. GMT, and 4:30 a.m. IST.

#4 - Stan Wawrinka vs Tomas Machac

Stan Wawrinka is a former finalist at Indian Wells.

It has been a tough year for Wawrinka with just one win under his belt. He led Adrian Mannarino by two sets to one in the first round of the Australian Open but slumped to a five-set defeat. He switched to clay after that and defeated Pedro Cachin for his first win of the season at the Argentina Open.

Wawrinka lost to Nicolas Jarry in the second round after that and bowed out of the Rio Open in the first round the following week. Machac, on the other hand, has fared a lot better as he reached the third round of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals of the Open 13 Provence.

Machac also bested Wawrinka the only time they faced off before this, which was at the 2023 Stockholm Open. Given their form, this is likely to be another win for the Czech.

Date: March 7, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 8, 2024 (India).

Time: Starting at 11:00 a.m. PT, 2:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 p.m. GMT, and 12:30 a.m. IST.

#5 - Sloane Stephens vs Mayar Sherif

A third-round showing at the Australian Open remains Stephens' best result this season. It's the only tournament where she won back-to-back matches this year. Sherif had to deal with her own set of problems. She failed to make it past the first hurdle at the Hobart International.

The Egyptian then injured herself during her first-round match against Elise Mertens at the Australian Open and retired early on in the second set. This will be Sherif's first match since then. Stephens should be able to make it through this contest given her opponent might not be at her best yet.

Date: March 7, 2024 (USA, Canada) and March 8, 2024 (UK/Europe, India).

Time: Not before 6:00 p.m. PT, 9:00 p.m. ET, 2:00 a.m. GMT, and 7:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can keep up with all the action taking place at Indian Wells live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be telecast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: The official broadcaster in the region is Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in the country can watch all the matches on TSN and TVA.

Australia: All matches will be shown in beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Sports, while women's matches can be seen on Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

