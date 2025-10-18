Tennis News Roundup: Frances Tiafoe & Naomi Osaka end 2025 season with disappointing updates; Six Kings Slam called out for 'money hungry' move with IShowSpeed

Frances Tiafoe announced some drastic changes he made in his career before the season concluded. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka continued facing her injury woes and had a disappointing end to her Japan Open campaign.As Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz gear up to take each other on in the final of the Six Kings Slam on October 18, let us take a look at some of the top stories of the day:#1. Frances Tiafoe and Naomi Osaka end season with concerning updatesBoth Frances Tiafoe and Naomi Osaka have had hard luck this season in terms of putting up remarkable performances on the tour. Tiafoe ended the season without a title, while Osaka won the WTA 125k in Saint-Malo, but her path was marred by injury struggles. The duo gave disappointing updates on the current status of their careers as the 2025 season nears an end.Tiafoe announced that he fired his whole coaching team. The ATP star hopes to rebuild his form and bounce back with a new set of coaches in the upcoming season. As for Osaka, she struggled with an injury on her left leg during her match at the Kinoshita Japan Open and had to withdraw from the tournament.#2. Six Kings Slam receives backlash for bringing IShowSpeed to the tournamentFans were furious as Six Kings Slam brought famous internet personality IShowSpeed to the ANB Arena yesterday, during the semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz. Fans questioned the reason for his presence at the tournament, as he had no connection to the sport. The fans reacted to the whole situation on X (formerly Twitter), as one fan wrote::&quot;Speed takes Saudi money. Complete POS and just fake &amp; money hungry&quot; Alcaraz emerged victorious in the match and will be taking on archrival Jannik Sinner in the final of the tournament later today.#3. Naomi Osaka reveals her injury led her to the hospital on birthdayNaomi Osaka's 28th birthday had a bittersweet ending as the WTA star had to make a trip to the hospital. She endured a concerning injury during her match against Susan Lamens in the second round of the Japan Open, which led her to seek medical help.Osaka shared a series of images on her Instagram, which included a selfie of her in a hospital gown. She also took to Threads to share how she felt about making a trip to the hospital amid birthday celebrations.&quot;Going to the hospital on your birthday is a whole new level of hilarious,&quot; posted the four-time Grand Slam champion.The newly turned 28-year-old eventually withdrew from her quarterfinal clash against Jaqueline Cristian, ending her run in Tokyo this season.#4. Martina Navratilova's wife shares an update on married life amid divorce rumorsMartina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, revealed a few weeks ago that she cheated on the tennis legend with co-star Adriana De Moura while appearing in the reunion episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. Rumors of their divorce have sparked since.Even though Navratilova has not yet made her feelings known on the revelation, as well as the status of their marriage, an image posted by Lemigova recently seems to have cleared all the air surrounding the rumor. The Russian model shared a cozied-up image of herself with Navratilova and paired it with a positive caption.“When it's real, you don't need to prove it!” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#5. Jannik Sinner receives surprising reaction from Will SmithJannik Sinner and Will Smith shared a moment of banter over social media. The Italian, currently competing at the Six Kings Slam, was asked in a clip posted by Bleacher Report which Hollywood star he would want to portray him in a movie. To this, Sinner responded, saying,&quot;Let’s go with Will Smith. Why not? Different but good!&quot;This was quickly noticed by Smith, and he hilariously responded with his face edited into the image of Sinner lifting this year's Wimbledon title.&quot;I'm in,&quot; he wrote.Smith had famously played the role of Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the movie King Richard.