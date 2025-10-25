Tennis News Roundup: Serena Williams makes her stance clear on politics; Taylor Fritz's girlfriend opens up about her brother's autism after Donald Trump's divisive move

The quarterfinal of the ongoing Swiss Indoors was full of thrilling moments. Denis Shapovalov retired in the third set of his match against Joao Fonseca, for which tennis fans accused him of being a 'sore loser.'Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime also walked out of their respective matches against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Jaume Munar in the first set due to discomfort and injury problems.On that note, let us take a look at some of the top stories of the day:#1. Serena Williams makes bold comment to ignore Donald Trump questionSerena Williams shared her thoughts when she was asked to comment on President Donald Trump in an interview. The 23-time Grand Slam champion refrained from making any political statement, as she made her feelings clear on not involving herself with politics and its repercussions.In an interview with ABC Sports, Williams was asked how she felt about the current state of America and whether she felt comfortable staying here or not, due to the harsh implications that many Americans are facing as a result of Trump's immigration policies. To this, the American replied:&quot;I'd rather skip this question. I'm grateful to be alive. I don't get involved in politics.&quot; #2. Taylor Fritz's girlfriend expresses her thoughts about the Donald Trump's new decision Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, shared a message about her brother and slammed President Donald Trump's new policies affecting him. Riddle revealed that her brother has Autism and was extremely disappointed with Trump's decision to cut costs in the federal department that helps provide help to children with special needs.Riddle made a video on her Instagram, alongside the Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, and said:&quot;I've never made a video like this before, but my little brother has special needs and has pretty severe autism...&quot;I wanted to talk about that because this week the Trump administration decided to completely cut the department of special education, that provides funding and support to children with disabilities and families.&quot;In the video, Riddle discussed with Walz what the implications of these policies can be.#3. Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman opens up about relationship strugglesBen Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, spoke up about facing challenges in the early stages of their relationship. She revealed going through 'the hardest time' of her life when they started dating and how it was rough for both her and Shelton.In the recent episode of the Friendlies Podcast with Sam Mewis, the soccer star revealed,&quot;I would say Ben was huge in that support, and it’s so funny because it was like the start of our relationship. Rough! Rough timing for Ben. It was literally like the beginning of our relationship. I’m going through, like, the hardest time of my life... I’m really happy we made it out of that.&quot; The pair made their relationship public earlier this year and have since shown support for each other during respective matches.#4. Marta Kostyuk poses in bikini during Maldives tripMarta Kostyul is currently enjoying a much-needed unwinding session after wrapping her 2025 season, and posted photos of herself enjoying in the Maldives. The Ukrainian recently ran into controversy over her remarks on the physique of Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, but later clarified her statements.During the trip Kostyuk shared snaps of her playing beach volleyball, enjoying seafood and posing in colorful bikinis. In the post on her Instagram, she wrote:&quot;Slow moments, sunshine, and a lot to be grateful for💙&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#5. Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla welcome new family memberAlexander Zverev and his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, announced the arrival of their new family earlier today in a post. Thomalla introduced their social media family to their new friend, a dachshund puppy named Mishka.In the series of pictures posted on Instagram, Thomalla and Zverev were seen cuddling with their new puppy and some moments from all the fun that they are having with the newest family member around. She also accompanied the pictures with a hilarious caption under the post, writing,&quot;Two main characters and one who takes care of both of them 😘 Say hi to Mishka 💗🐶&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZverev is currently competing at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna and will take on Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinal tomorrow.