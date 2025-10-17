Tennis News Roundup: Serious security lapse at Six Kings Slam with Jannik Sinner draws worry; John Isner's Emma Raducanu comment leaves fans annoyed

Naomi Osaka turned 28 and celebrated her birthday with a win over Susan Lamens in the second round of the Kinoshita Japan Open. The top seed was set to go up against Jaqueline Cristian in the quarterfinal on October 17. However, Osaka withdrew from the match after sustaining a leg injury.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz took on Taylor Fritz in the semifinal of the Six Kings Slam and secured a 6-4, 6-2 victory to book a spot in the final. Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner faced off in another semifinal fixture, with the Italian taking home a dominant 6-4, 6-2 victory and fixing up another titanic final battle against the Spaniard on October 18.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the top stories of the day:

#1. Security breach at Six Kings Slam with Jannik Sinner concerns fans

During Jannik Sinner's match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Six Kings Slam, a fan from the crowd casually walked onto the court and attempted to talk to the world No. 2. Security eventually escorted the fan out of the vicinity; however, fans were concerned about the breach of security.

They expressed their views on how alarming this situation could have been by posting on X (formerly Twitter).

"A great failure of security. The guy walked towards Jannik and no one stopped him. What if he had attacked him? Remember Monica Seles?" a user asked.

"Not a laughing matter. Serious security breach and could have had disastrous consequences," another wrote.

#2. Fans furious at John Isner over his remarks on Emma Raducanu

Fans reacted to former ATP pro John Isner drawing comparisons between Emma Raducanu's 2021 US Open win and Valentin Vacherot's Shanghai Masters triumph. Isner, in the latest episode of the Nothing Major Podcast, argued that Vacherot's win was more remarkable than the Brit's Grand Slam title win, which garnered criticism from fans.

“These people must leave Emma Raducanu alone. Celebrate the new guy alone,” a fan came to Raducanu's rescue on X.

#3. Ben Shelton’s girlfriend Trinity Rodman suffers an injury

During the group stage match of the Concacaf W Champions Cup, Ben Shelton’s girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, suffered an injury on her right leg. The American has been facing difficulties with her back injury and was inactive for most of the first half of the season.

In the Washington Spirits vs Monterrey game, Rodman hurt herself while making a tackle and fell on the ground. She was later assisted by a medic and limped off the field after being replaced in the 41st minute of the match. Even though her team clinched a 4-0 win, she was later seen on crutches.

#4. Novak Djokovic opens up on being discriminated against as a teenager

Novak Djokovic shared an account of him being discriminated against for being a Serbian as a teenager. Travelling for the Six Kings Slam, he spoke in an event named JOY Forum held on October 15, as a part of the Riyadh Season 2025. Djokovic addressed how these experiences helped shape his mindset and said:

"So here I am as a teenager with my Serbian passport, and most of the people just turning their heads. You know, it's like, okay, you come from Serbia, not great...Grateful because I feel like that has really thickened my skin.

The event also featured UFC CEO Dana White and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal on the panel.

#5. Belinda Bencic shares the online abuse she received after the Ningbo Open

Belinda Bencic shared the disturbing rape threats and abuses she received online after her match against Yuliia Starodubtseva in the second round of the Ningbo Open in China. In the match, Bencic defeated her Ukrainian opponent in 5-7, 6-4, 7-5, but later shared how that exposed her to social media abuse.

Bettors and gamblers often show their frustration with such abusive texts, which have been protested against by players. Bencic shared screenshots of some of these texts on her Instagram stories, which said,

"1000 ****** must rape... dirty b*tch"

Many WTA stars like Iga Swiatek, Eva Lys and others have condemned such abusive attitude from gamblers.

