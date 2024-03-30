Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi's ex-coach reacts to Roger Federer practicing with his agent's son; Chris Evert's ex-husband John Lloyd thinks Rafael Nadal won't win French Open 2024

Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert reacted to Roger Federer practicing with his agent's son, Nico Godsick. Chris Evert's ex-husband John Lloyd claimed that Rafael Nadal won't win the 2024 French Open.

Jimmy Connors expressed his openness to coach Novak Djokovic if the Serb desires it following his split with ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic. Meanwhile, Danielle Collins shared a childhood memory with her father after reaching the final of the Miami Open.

Brad Gilbert reacts to Roger Federer practicing with Nico Godsick

Roger Federer recently practiced with his agent, Tony Godsick and former WTA pro Mary Joe Fernandez's son Nico, who currently plays for Stanford University's intercollegiate tennis team.

Nico is a talented player who made it to the main draw of doubles at the US Open in 2022. He achieved this after winning the doubles event at the USTA Boys 18s National Championship with his partner Ethan Quinn earlier that year. Nico and Quinn advanced to the second round at Flushing Meadows before being defeated by the duo of Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic.

After a video of Federer guiding Nico at Stanford University's campus went viral on X (formerly Twitter), Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert took to the same social media platform and reacted to the event, writing:

"so cool 😎 for Nico @StanfordTennis."

John Lloyd thinks Rafael Nadal won't win French Open 2024

Rafael Nadal pictured with the 2022 French Open trophy

Rafael Nadal hasn't played competitive tennis since the Brisbane International in January due to a minor hip injury, which led to his withdrawal from the Australian Open. He also pulled out of Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

The Spaniard is expected to make his comeback at the Monte-Carlo Masters (April 6-14) and has his sights on the French Open (May 20-June 9) and Paris Olympics (July 26-August 11). He has also hinted that he might retire this year.

In light of that, Chris Evert's ex-husband John Lloyd expressed on the latest episode of the 'Tennis Channel Inside-In' podcast that he believes Nadal will have a "decent send-off." However, the Brit doubts the 37-year-old will reign supreme at Roland-Garros this year.

"I do think we will get a decent send-off," Lloyd said (at 33:10). "I don't think he [Rafael Nadal] is gonna come in there, obviously knows he is not injured, but he gets himself into a decent shape."

"I see him winning some matches definitely, but I don't seem him winning it [French Open 2024]," Lloyd said (at 33:22). "I don't think there's gonna be enough time to play the sort of tennis he needs to. But, I do think we will get a decent send-off from Rafa. I hope it's a really good one though."

