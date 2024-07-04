Jannik Sinner showed support for his girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya during her first-round victory at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. In other news, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt showered praise on her boyfriend's baseball skills.

Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev blamed Wimbledon's strict rules for his racket-smash outburst. Maria Sharapova expressed gratitude to fans as she visited Wimbledon's Center Court two decades after her first Grand Slam title.

Also, Carlos Alcaraz opened up about the dynamics among players on the ATP tour.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine lauds boyfriend's baseball talent

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt raved about her boyfriend's baseball prowess during a recent match. Holt posted a clip on her Instagram story showing Jaden, a pitcher for the University of Southern California Trojans, delivering a swift pitch that left the batter unable to connect.

Trending

"My boyfriends a beast @jadenagassi," Catherine Holt wrote.

Jaden later shared Holt's post on Instagram and added heart emojis.

Jaden Agassi's Instagram story (instagram.com/jadenagassi)

Jannik Sinner roots for girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya in the Wimbledon opener

Jannik Sinner was all smiles as he supported his girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya from the stands during her 6-3, 6-2 win against Panna Udvardy in the first round at the Wimbledon Championships.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

17th seed Anna Kalinskaya advanced to the second round where she will take on Marie Bouzkova on July 4, while top seed Jannik Sinner will face Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round on July 5.

Andrey Rublev cites Wimbledon as the cause of his racket-smashing outburst

Andrey Rublev at the 2024 Australian Open

Andrey Rublev blamed Wimbledon's strict rules against damaging the grass courts for his self-inflicted injury during a fit of anger. Following a 4-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-7(5) defeat to Francisco Comesana in the first round, Rublev injured his knee by repeatedly striking it with his racket in frustration after committing an unforced error in the third set.

In a post-match press conference, the six-seeded Russian said that the All England Club’s harsh rules against damaging the court forced him to break his racket on himself to vent his anger.

"I wouldn’t have done it if I could hit the racket on the ground, but we are not allowed to hit the grass in any way . I don’t know why I did that at that moment, I couldn’t stand it anymore, I needed to let my emotions out," he said.

Maria Sharapova reveals how her relationship with Serena Williams has bettered over the years

Maria Sharapova appeared at Wimbledon 2024 and was present at the Royal Box on Centre Court.

The Russian had a rather one-sided but talked-about rivalry with Serena Williams during her playing days and she spoke about her relationship with the American, that often included frequent chats.

"Now we get to reflect on the past and have a good laugh about it. Yeah also seeing her, she has two kids now and also an incredibly strong business platform. Yeah, we have a lot of fun. We have some good chats on out phones," Sharapova said.

Carlos Alcaraz discussed the dynamics between players on tour

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 cinch Championships at Queens Club, London

Carlos Alcaraz discussed the dynamics of friendships among players on tour in his post-match press conference after defeating Aleksandar Vukic 7-6(5), 6-2, 6-2 in the second round at SW19.

The Spaniard emphasized that once players step onto the court, competitive focus overrides personal relationships.

“I have a really good relationship with a lot of players. But once you step on the court, there are no friends. You have to be on your own. Focus on yourself. And you try to beat them. That’s how tennis works," Alcaraz said.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on 29th seed Frances Tiafoe in the third round on July 5. This will be a rematch of their 2022 US Open semifinal where the Spaniard prevailed 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3. The winner of the match will face either Brandon Nakashima or 16th seed Ugo Humbert in the Round of 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi