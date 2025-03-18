Tennis News Today: Aryna Sabalenka disagrees with boyfriend Georgios Frangulis' Indian Wells comment; Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recounts 'miserable' ordeal, and more

Aryna Sabalenka disagreed with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis on Instagram. Meanwhile, Boris Becker praised Mirra Andreeva for her title win at the Indian Wells 2025.

Ad

In other news, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, opened up about her miserable experiences while touring with the American star. Also, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, showed happiness as his older daughter Olympia made pancakes for her younger sister Adira.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news:

Aryna Sabalenka contradicts boyfriend Georgios Frangulis on Instagram

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis posted a series of pictures on his Instagram account. He joined Sabalenka as she competed for the Indian Wells title in the California desert.

Ad

Trending

Frangulis posted pictures with Sabalenka with the caption - "We love the desert". However, Sabalenka wasn't happy with the caption as she had lost the final. The Belarussian replied with a sarcastic message in the comments:

"But not today," commented Sabalenka.

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram

Read more: Aryna Sabalenka contradicts boyfriend Georgios as he professes 'love' for Indian Wells after her final loss

Ad

Boris Becker congratulates Mirra Andreeva on her Indian Wells victory

Boris Becker congratulated Mirra Andreeva on her Indian Wells win. The former World No. 1 called the Russian 'lucky' for having an amazing support staff behind her.

Andreeva is coached by Conchita Martinez, a former Wimbledon champion herself. Becker posted a message about Martinez on his X account.

"So much respect for Conchita ! She is one of the very best coaches tennis has ever seen! Mirra is a lucky girl to have her in her corner! Now go and win more tournaments together…We can’t wait!" he wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: Boris Becker calls Mirra Andreeva "lucky girl" as he reveals what he thinks of her coach after Indian Wells glory

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend reveals the horror stories while touring with the American star

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle shed light on the horror traveling stories she experienced while touring with her boyfriend. The American influencer travels with Fritz all over the globe as he competes at various events.

Ad

Riddle was featured as a special guest on the Squeeze Podcast and shared her stories about traveling. She even shared some experiences of living in the Covid bubble of other countries.

"I was so itching to do something because it'd been months of being in the pandemic. They were called bubble tournaments. Literally the first year I was on tour, I was isolated in a hotel room or at the tennis courts and that was it. Like, kind of miserable, but I was like, "Well, at least I'm seeing the world, kind of doing something," Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle said (24:20 onwards).

Ad

Read more: Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle opens up about 'miserable' experience while touring with American ATP star

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian beams with joy as his daughter takes over pancake duty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian shared an update on his usual pancake day. The Reddit co-founder often posts about making pancakes for his daughter but was surprised when his oldest daughter took over the pancake duty.

Ad

Ohanian recently shared a timelapse video of his oldest daughter Olympia taking over the griddle as she made pancakes for her younger sister Adira. The American beamed with pride and posted about it on X.

"Jr was working that griddle this morning! #PapaPancakes about to be OlympiaPancakes — what a great big sister," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Read more: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian beams with joy as daughter Olympia takes over pancake duty for younger sister Adira

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback