Tennis News Today: Aryna Sabalenka gets emotional about her late father around Andre Agassi; Six Kings Slam faces trouble after poster debacle with Alcaraz, Djokovic & co

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Oct 16, 2025 03:34 GMT
Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz - Image Source: Getty
Action commences at the Six Kings Slam, with Taylor Fritz ousting Alexander Zverev in the first quarterfinals fixture of the exhibition event earlier today. The American earned a 6-3, 6-4 victory, displaying sheer dominance at the ANB Arena in Riyadh over his German opponent. Following his win, Fritz will take on Carlos Alcaraz tomorrow in the semifinal of the tournament.

Marta Kostyuk made an appearance on the latest edition of Vogue Ukraine. The Ukrainian participated in the tennis-themed photoshoot and received compliments from fellow WTA stars like Amanda Anisimova, Bianca Andreescu, and others.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the top stories of the day:

#1. Aryna Sabalenka's emotional revelation about her father with Andre Agassi

Aryna Sabalenka spoke about the grief of losing her father and how that provided her motivation to take up tennis more seriously. The Belarusian attended the Prudential NextGen Aces event in Hong Kong on 14 October after her Wuhan Open campaign concluded, where she was joined by seven-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi.

Having lost her father, Sergey, in 2019 to meningitis, Sabalenka revealed how that loss pushed her not just to become a better player but also a better person.

"For me, tennis became something bigger when I lost my father. I just want to see how far I can get in this sport, and...I want to be a good example. Maybe sometimes I'm not a good example, but it's also an example how not to do...that's what keeps me moving and inspires me."
#2. Six Kings Slam receives backlash as fans claim posters are AI-generated

Tennis fans shared their disappointment towards the organizers of the Six Kings Slam, as they believed that the posters released by them were AI-generated and did not resemble the features of each player accurately. The exhibition event that is currently running in Saudi Arabia features Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, who have received $1.5 million each to participate in the event.

Many fans disapproved of the idea of using AI and shared their feelings under an image of the poster on X. A user commented,

"We live in a world where a tournament who is paying an insane amount of money to players to perform on a nonsense exhibition, is using AI instead of paying real artists to do this..... so disgusting and sad."
#3. Jessica Pegula on feeling 'paranoid' by doping tests

Jessica Pegula revealed that doping tests stress her out and make her feel 'paranoid' after the incidents that transpired in the lives of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek since last year. Discussing the reality of a doping test procedure alongside Madison Keys, Desirae Krawczyk and others, she explained how the entire process drains her out mentally.

On the latest episode of The Player's Box podcast, Pegula said:

"You see like all these stories and I just get super paranoid. Its' so stressful and then they don't send you like a 'oh you're clean.' It's just you would only get notified I'm assuming if you failed. So, like it's stressful when they send you like the text or the email like you have a new message in your mailbox regarding."
#4. Aryna Sabalenka sends special memorabilia for the Rafael Nadal Museum

Aryna Sabalenka sent out a special gift for tennis icon Rafael Nadal's museum in Mallorca, Spain. She honored Nadal by gifting the museum her Nike outfit she wore for the final of this year's US Open, as she defeated Amanda Anisimova to claim her second consecutive title at the tournament.

The museum unveiled the image of the outfit and thanked Sabalenka for sending across the valuable piece of memorabilia, which is now on display for visitors at the Rafael Nadal Museum. The skirt of the outfit contained an autograph and a message from the Belarusian that said:

"To Rafa Nadal Museum, from Aryna."
#5. Martina Navratilova's wife opens up on their relationship amid divorce rumors

Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, recently admitted to cheating on the tennis icon in the reunion episode of The Real Housewives of Miami with co-star Adrianna de Moura. However, she indicated that they both have worked through their challenges, indirectly quashing all divorce rumors during an interview with OK! Magazine.

The Russian model revealed that Navratilova is a very active partner who makes her life easy and said:

"Having an incredible partner like Martina makes all the difference. We're both very hands-on with family and work. Tackling everything as a team is our secret weapon because I truly believe that without her support and the way we balance each other, none of this probably would be possible."

Navratilova is yet to share her views on the rumors.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
