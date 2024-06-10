Tennis News Today: Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis vacation in Greece; Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya expresses pride in his French Open SF run

Aryna Sabalenka shared a sneak peek of her Greek escapades with Georgios Frangulis following the French Open quarterfinal exit. In other news, Jannik Sinner expressed joy as his girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya lauded his semifinal run in Paris.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek's psychologist Daria Abramowicz defended her against critics for crying after beating Naomi Osaka in the second round of the clay-court Grand Slam. Jelena Ostapenko marked her 27th birthday with her boyfriend Arturs Karasausks in her hometown.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Aryna Sabalenka shares glimpse of her Greek vacation with Georgios Frangulis following the French Open exit

Aryna Sabalenka headed to Greece with Georgios Frangulis after her 2024 French Open quarterfinal 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva. Following her loss, Sabalenka took to Instagram to share a peek of her enjoying a relaxing getaway.

Aryna Sabalenka on Instagram

Jannik Sinner delighted as girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya cheers on his French Open SF run

Jannik Sinner was overjoyed as his girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya proudly acknowledged his achievement of reaching the 2024 French Open semifinals, where he lost 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Despite the defeat, Sinner is set to become the new World No. 1 on June 10, as Novak Djokovic withdrew from the quarterfinals due to a knee injury. Kalinskaya, who lost in the second round to Bianca Andreescu, expressed her pride in his performance on social media, and Sinner responded with teary-eyed and kiss emojis.

Iga Swiatek’s psychologist responds to critics of her emotional reaction after French Open victory over Naomi Osaka

Iga Swiatek's psychologist Daria Abramowicz addressed critics who questioned Swiatek's emotional reaction after her intense French Open second-round victory against Naomi Osaka.

During the match, Swiatek won the first set in a tiebreak, but Osaka dominated the second set 6-1. The Japanese had a 5-2 lead in the third set, but the Pole made a remarkable comeback, winning 7-5. Overwhelmed with relief, Swiatek broke down in tears after the match.

Reflecting on the incident, Abramowicz explained the difference between controlling and regulating emotions, noting that controlling means suppressing them, while regulating involves healthy expression.

“The difference between controlling and regulating is that with control you try fight it but with regulating, you find healthy ways in appropriate moments to express your emotions," Abramowicz said. (Via Tennis Majors).

Abramowicz expressed surprise that people questioned Swiatek's tears, emphasizing that regulating emotions is vital, especially for someone as emotionally expressive as Swiatek.

"I was stunned where people asked Iga why did you cry after the Osaka match: it’s completely human because you need to regulate the emotions, and especially emotional people need to do this even more. Some people would scream, get enraged, would cry: it’s life. But it’s especially important with emotional people,” she added.

Jelena Ostapenko celebrates 27th birthday with boyfriend Arturs Karasausks

Jelena Ostapenko marked her 27th birthday on June 8 with her footballer boyfriend Arturs Karasausks in her hometown.

The Latvian shared a glimpse of the festivities on Instagram where she showed a picture of the floral decorations, a bouquet from a friend, and a pink cake adorned with macarons.

"It's time to celebrate my day," Ostapenko wrote on Instagram.

Source- Jelena Ostapenko's Instagram handle

Ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko lost 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3 in the French Open second round to Clara Tauson.