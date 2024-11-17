Tennis News Today: Billie Jean King requests a picture with Rafael Nadal's son; Drama erupts in Iga Swiatek’s BJK Cup clash

Tennis legend Billie Jean King adorably asked for a photo with Rafael Nadal’s baby son during their Malaga meeting ahead of the Spaniard's farewell campaign at the Davis Cup Finals. In other news, an unruly Czech fan was ejected for disruption during Iga Swiatek and Linds Noskova’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals showdown.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Jarry and his wife Laura Urruti renewed their vows to mark their four years of marriage in a tennis-inspired ceremony. Alexander Zverev shared his thoughts on the differences between Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz following the German's ATP Finals semifinal defeat to the American.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Billie Jean King makes heartfelt request to Rafael Nadal ahead of Davis Cup Finals

Billie Jean King made a heartfelt request to take pictures with Rafael Nadal's baby son during their meeting in Malaga.

The tennis legends met at Nadal's practice session as he prepares for the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, his final professional tournament, where he will represent Spain alongside Carlos Alcaraz, Pedro Martinez, Roberto Bautista Agut, Marcel Granollers, and captain David Ferrer.

King is in Malaga for the Billie Jean King Cup, creating an opportunity for the two icons to connect. In a video shared by the event's official account, King complimented Nadal, saying he was "looking good," and posed for photos with him. She also expressed interest in snapping a picture with Nadal's two-year-old son, saying:

"I want a photo with the baby."

Team Spain will take on Team Netherlands on November 19 for a place in the semifinals, where they could face either Team Germany or Canada. Rafael Nadal will be up for the first singles match of the group tie, facing Botic van de Zandschulp.

Read More: "I want a photo with the baby" - Rafael Nadal receives heartwarming request from Billie Jean King as duo meet in Malaga ahead of Davis Cup Finals

Chaos in Iga Swiatek and Linda Noskova’s BJK Cup duel as intoxicated fan escorted out

Iga Swiatek's match against Linda Noskova during the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals saw controversy when an intoxicated Czech spectator was ejected for disruptive behavior, which included arguing with the umpire and shouting during serves.

Watch the video here:

Iga Swiatek overcame the distraction to secure a 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5 win. She then teamed up with Katarzyna Kawa to defeat Marie Bouzkova and Katerina Siniakova in doubles, leading Poland into the semifinals, where they will take on Team Italy on November 18.

Read More: Controversial scenes during Iga Swiatek & Linda Noskova's BJK Cup clash as drunk Czech spectator thrown out for disruptive conduct

Nicolas Jarry and wife Laura mark four years of marriage with a tennis-themed wedding

Nicolas Jarry and his wife, Laura Urruti, renewed their vows four years after their initial marriage in 2020. The couple's original ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they celebrated their marriage with a grand ceremony, attended by friends and family, featuring a tennis theme.

Laura Urruti shared photos of the event on Instagram, showing Jarry in a classic blue suit and black shoes, while she wore a white dress and white heels. Their two sons, Santiago and Juan, were also present at the celebration.

Checkout the pictures here:

Nicolas Jarry's wife Laura's Instagram stories/@laura_urruti

Nicolas Jarry recently concluded his 2024 season following his second-round exit to World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz.

Read More: Nicolas Jarry and wife Laura exchange vows 4 years after marriage; baby sons steal the spotlight at tennis-themed wedding

Alexander Zverev reflects on what sets Taylor Fritz apart from Carlos Alcaraz after ATP Finals SF loss

Alexander Zverev discussed the differences between Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz, noting that while the American isn't quite on the Spaniard's level, he still possesses unique qualities. Zverev made these observations following his 3-6, 6-3, 6-7(2) loss to Fritz at the 2024 ATP Finals semifinal.

In a press conference, Zverev was asked about his preparation for the match against Fritz after having recently defeated Alcaraz.

"Yeah, Taylor maybe is not Carlos' level, but he plays different. He has a lot bigger serve and a lot less rhythm when you play against him," Alexander Zverev said.

Fifth seed Taylor Fritz advanced to his maiden final at the year-end championships, where he will take on top seed and last year's runner-up Jannik Sinner on November 17. This will be their fifth meeting on the ATP Tour, with the Italian holding a lead in their head-to-head record of 3-1. They last met a few days ago at the same tournament, with the Italian tennis star winning 6-4, 6-4.

Read More: “Taylor Fritz is not Carlos Alcaraz’ level” - Alexander Zverev opines on what makes American 'different' from Spaniard after ATP Finals SF loss

