Tennis News Today: Carlos Alcaraz gets honest about 'difficult' Indian Wells exit; Novak Djokovic & wife Jelena rally behind Serbian protestors, and more

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his Indian Wells exit. Meanwhile, Stefanos Tstisipas and Paula Badosa tried their hand at pickleball ahead of the Miami Open.

Ad

In other news, Novak Djokovic and his wife reacted to the ongoing protests in Serbia. Also, Naomi Osaka revealed what she has learned from her daughter since her birth two years ago.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news:

Carlos Alcaraz opens up about his Indian Wells exit

Carlos Alcaraz spoke about his semifinal exit at Indian Wells. The defending champion lost to Jack Draper in three sets in the BNP Paribas Open, ending his title dream.

Ad

Trending

Speaking after his loss, Alcaraz admitted that he was nervous before the match. The 21-year-old said that he struggled even during the warmups and could not strike the ball well. The Spaniard further said that it was a 'difficult' loss to digest but vowed to come back stronger.

"I think today has been a difficult day for me. I didn't practice well. I didn't feel myself well on court. Even in the warming up on court, I was missing a lot. I didn't feel my shots. I didn't approach the match in the best way that I could. So I was nervous during the whole day," Carlos Alcaraz added.

Ad

Read more: Carlos Alcaraz addresses "hurtful" Indian Wells failure as sad behind-the-scenes interaction with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero comes to light

Stefanos Tstisipas and Paula Badosa swap tennis rackets for pickleball

Stefanos Tstisipas and Paula Badosa played a game of pickleball ahead of the Miami Open. The tennis couple played a mixed doubles match in Miami ahead of the Miami Open draw.

Ad

Tsitsipas suffered a Round of 16 loss at Indian Wells, meanwhile, Badosa withdrew due to an injury. The duo are expected to feature at the Miami Open starting next week. A video clip of the two playing Pickleball was shared on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa swap tennis for pickleball during fun mixed doubles match ahead of Miami Open 2025

Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena show support towards the ongoing Serbian protests

Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, showed their support for the largest anti-government protests in Serbia. A mass protest led by students is currently dominating Belgrade.

Ad

The protest started last year when a collapse at a railway station canopy resulted in the death of 15 people. Since then, the government has come under fire for corruption and incompetence.

Novak Djokovic and Jelena showed their support for the protests by posting a story on their Instagram account.

"Serbia 🇷🇸 🇷🇸 🇷🇸 ," he wrote on his Instagram story.

"History! Magnificent 🙌 🙏 ," he added.

Novak Djokovic's Instagram story

Read more: Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena show their support as over 100,000 Serbians led by students stage largest anti-government protest in Belgrade

Ad

Naomi Osaka reveals an important thing that her daughter taught her

Naomi Osaka revealed that she has learned an important thing from her daughter. The Japanese star shared that she learned communication and boundaries from her baby daughter, Shai.

Osaka gave birth to her daughter 18 months ago and has since returned to professional tennis. In a recent clip shared by the WTA Instagram handle, Osaka was asked what she learned from her daughter, to which she replied:

Ad

"something I recently learned from my daughter, communication and boundaries."

Read more: Naomi Osaka reveals an important thing daughter Shai taught her recently

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis