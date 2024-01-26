Tennis News Today: Caroline Wozniacki sends Serena Williams love as American shares beach vacation glimpse; Mark Petchey compares Carlos Alcaraz's Grand Slam success to Novak Djokovic

Caroline Wozniacki sent her love to longtime rival Serena Williams after the American shared a peek into her beach vacation. Meanwhile, former tennis pro Mark Petchey defended Carlos Alcaraz following the Spaniard's loss at the 2024 Australian Open and compared his Grand Slam success to Novak Djokovic.

Aryna Sabalenka gave signed towels to Jelena Dokic for a charity supporting the fight against domestic violence. Patrick Mouratoglou delved into the football counterparts of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

On that note, here's a quick recap of the day's biggest headlines:

Caroline Wozniacki sends love to Serena Williams after American shares glimpse of Bahamas vacation

Having retired from tennis at the US Open in 2022, Serena Williams is savoring life beyond the court, enjoying quality time with her family. The American recently went on a vacation to the picturesque Bahamas and delighted her Instagram followers with a photo capturing her mid-air jump pose alongside a sarcastic caption:

"Them: Don’t start jumping to conclusions… Me:"

Following that, Caroline Wozniacki, a good friend of Williams and a former Australian Open champion, sent her love with a heart emoji in a comment under the 23-time Grand Slam champion's post.

Mark Petchey compares Carlos Alcaraz's Grand Slam success to Novak Djokovic's after Australian Open QF loss

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz's 2024 Australian Open came to an end on Wednesday, January 24, with a quarterfinal loss to Alexander Zverev. The Spaniard, not at his peak performance, lost to the German with a score of 1-6, 3-6, 7-6(2), 4-6.

Alcaraz faced harsh comments on social media platforms following his loss. Mark Petchey, displeased with the criticism, drew a parallel between the 20-year-old's Grand Slam journey and that of Novak Djokovic, urging everyone to take a step back.

"It took @DjokerNole 27 Majors to win his 3rd Major @carlosalcaraz has just finished is 12th Major and has won 2. Calm the f*ck down everyone," Petchey wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas