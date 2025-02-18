Tennis News Today: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek address Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov's ban; Serena Williams issues firm response to controversial Super Bowl appearance, and more

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek reacted to Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov's ban. Meanwhile, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter posted about them on social media.

Ad

In other news, Serena Williams reacted to her Super Bowl performance and the controversy surrounding it. Also, Martina Navratilova backed Boris Becker's comments on Twitter.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news:

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek react to Stefano Vukov's ban

WTA stars Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek recently spoke about Stefano Vukov's situation. Elena Rybakina's former coach was handed a ban after an investigation by the WTA.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about the situation, Gauff admitted that Rybakina did not like the decision but added that it is important to prioritise the safety of the players. Meanwhile, Swiatek said that every member of the team should adhere to the WTA rules of codes and conduct before adding that the WTA's decision should be respected.

"From my understanding, I know she doesn't like the decision. I know WTA also has the right to protect her. Overall, I think it's nice that the WTA is making sure that they're out there to protect players," Coco Gauff said.

Ad

"I guess everybody needs to respect the decision because we need to trust that the whole process was made with right rules. Every personal trainer, every coach, they need to kind of accept the code of conduct when they want to be on WTA. So for sure I hope the WTA is doing everything to make it a safe environment," Swiatek said.

Ad

Read more: "Sometimes victims don't know they are a victim" - Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek make feelings clear on Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov's suspension

Jaz Agassi posts about her parents during the Pickleball Slam 3

Jaz Agassi and Jaden Agassi made a rare appearance together to watch their parents compete at the Pickleball Slam 3. The former posted updates about the tournament on her social media account.

Ad

During the event, Jaz and Jaden cheered on their father Andre Agassi during his single's match-up. Jaz shared a glimpse of the moment Andre hit an impressive backhand winner against Andy Roddick. She later posted a picture of their family with the following caption:

"The champs," she posted on her Instagram story.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story

Read more: Andre Agassi, wife Steffi Graf, their son Jaden and daughter Jaz melt hearts in adorable family photo after Pickleball Slam 3 triumph

Ad

Serena Williams breaks her silence after the Super Bowl performance

Serena Williams reacted to her dance cameo at the Super Bowl. The American danced to the tune of 'Not Like Us' by Kendrick Lamar during the halftime show. Many people did not like Williams' involvement in the diss track against her rumoured ex-boyfriend Drake.

Williams recently reacted to the whole situation and said that she had 'no time for pettiness'. The former tennis star further added that she was busy investing in billion-dollar companies while people had been talking about her.

Ad

"That there my baby daddy and husband. Always got my back. I Love you 🥰 Gosh I’m so late to the game (I’ve been sick) & busy investing in billion dollar companies and running @WYNbeauty … def not dancing to be petty lol. I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold medals) that I simply don’t have time for petty. All love and respect always nothing negative here. 🤗" she wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: "I simply don’t have time for petty" - Serena Williams breaks silence days after Super Bowl cameo criticism, backs husband Alexis Ohanian's clapback

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert back Boris Becker on Twitter

Martina Navratilova joined Boris Becker in questioning Tennis TV's post about the youngest ATP finalists. The tennis channel posted the list of players after 2000, raising questions from Becker and Navratilova.

Ad

Joao Fonseca won his first ATP title at the age of 18 and Tennis TV posted about the Brazilian teenager. However, the list of youngest winners only included winners after 2000, something which did not please Becker.

"So before the year 2000 we didn't play tennis?" Becker tweeted

Becker's claims were backed by Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert who agreed with the German star. Both the former WTA stars posted tweets in favour of the former World No. 1.

Ad

"Apparently not," wrote Navratilova.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We did the best with the information, technology (wood rackets!) training that was out there. We were champions in our era. Enough said!!!," Evert wrote.

Expand Tweet

Read more: Martina Navratilova & Chris Evert show their support for Boris Becker after German laments erasure of yesteryear legends from record books

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback