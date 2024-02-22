Tennis News Today: Coco Gauff involved in heated argument with chair umpire over disputed call in Dubai 3R; Carlos Alcaraz shares update on ankle injury after mid-match retirement at Rio Open

Coco Gauff engaged in a heated argument with the chair umpire over a controversial call during her third-round match at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Carlos Alcaraz shared a positive update about the ankle injury he sustained during a first-round match at the 2024 Rio Open. Meanwhile, Holger Rune resumed his coaching partnership with former tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou after splitting with Boris Becker.

Also, Simona Halep expressed optimism as she awaits the CAS verdict after presenting her defense in the doping ban case.

On that note, here's a quick overview of today's top headlines:

Coco Gauff engages in fiery dispute with chair umpire after wrong call costs her a point in Dubai 3R

Coco Gauff engaged in a heated dispute with chair umpire Pierre Bacchi during her 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships third-round match against Karolina Pliskova.

The conflict arose when Bacchi decided not to award Gauff a point after a successful challenge on a fault serve. Bacchi argued that the initial "out" call affected Pliskova's shot, leading to a replay of the point. Despite Gauff's attempts to reason with Bacchi, she was unsuccessful.

Watch the video here:

Alcaraz gives positive news on ankle injury following Rio Open withdrawal

Carlos Alcaraz provided a positive update regarding the ankle injury he suffered during the first-round match against Brazilian wildcard Thiago Monteiro at the 2024 Rio Open.

In an Instagram post, Alcaraz revealed he sustained a Grade II lateral sprain after undergoing an MRI diagnosis on his ankle, indicating he will be sidelined for a few days. The Spaniard also expressed anticipation to meet his fans in the Las Vegas exhibition and at the Indian Wells title defense.

"I just had an MRI on my ankle after yesterday’s injury. After the meeting with my doctor @drlopezmartinez and my physiotherapists @juanjo_moreno_m and @sergiokine the diagnosis is a grade II lateral sprain. I have a sprain that will keep me out for a few days! See you in Las Vegas and Indian Wells!" Alcaraz wrote.

Holger Rune returns to former tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou’s camp after split with Boris Becker

Shortly after parting ways with Boris Becker, Holger Rune has reteamed with former tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou. Their initial collaboration brought Rune's first ATP Masters 1000 title and a Top-10 ranking.

After a brief stint with Becker and Severin Luthi, Rune and Mouratoglou are back together, with the French coach announcing their partnership for the upcoming tournaments.

"I am excited to start a new collaboration with Holger Rune. We have known each other since he was 13 years old and I always believed in his potential. He has high goals and so do I for him. It is the start of a new adventure. See you guys in Acapulco, Indian Wells and Miami," Mouratoglou wrote in Instagram.

Simona Halep remains optimistic as she awaits verdict from CAS on doping ban

Simona Halep shared a positive message after defending herself in a doping ban case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) reported a positive result for a prohibited substance 'Roxadustat' in her 2022 US Open test, leading to a provisional suspension.

Subsequently, a four-year ban was imposed in September 2023, making Halep ineligible to participate in tennis events until October 2026. The Romanian denied any wrongdoing and appealed to the CAS. The 32-year-old concluded her three-day hearing on February 10.

"The nightmare that I have lived for a year and half has finished. I had the chance to present my defense in front of TAS (Swiss acronym for CAS), to show that I never did any kind of doping. This is what I have said from the first day that I was accused," Halep wrote in an Instagram post.

While waiting for the CAS verdict, Halep said that she remains confident and thanked all those who have supported her during this difficult time.

"Now I am waiting for the decision with my head held high and I wanted to thank you, my fans, players, former players, legends of this sport, my sponsors and everyone else for your amazing support, all the messages and videos that you did for me during this harrowing time that I had," she added.