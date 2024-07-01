Tennis News Today: Danielle Collins and boyfriend enjoy tennis date with Caroline Garcia and her fiance at Wimbledon; Carlos Alcaraz discusses his relationship status

Danielle Collins and boyfriend Bryan Kipp shared a tennis date with Caroline Garcia and her fiance Borja Duran at Wimbledon courts. In other news, Carlos Alcaraz revealed details about his relationship status.

Meanwhile, Former British pro Mark Petchey highlighted discrepancies in media coverage of Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz's injury returns. Holger Rune disapproved of Boris Becker's remarks on the Dane's coaching relationship with Patrick Mouratoglou.

Also, Bianca Andreescu paid tribute to Rafael Nadal with a special edition t-shirt marking the Spaniard’s first Grand Slam title.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Danielle Collins and Caroline Garcia hit the Wimbledon courts with their partners

Danielle Collins enjoyed quality time on the Wimbledon courts with her boyfriend, Bryan Kipp, and was joined by Caroline Garcia and her fiance, Borja Duran.

Collins shared highlights of the session on Instagram and mentioned the outing was a "double date" with a picture of the two couples.

"Getting those fist pumps warmed up," Collins hilariously wrote on Instagram, referring to her signature mid-match celebrations.

11th seed Danielle Collins will take on Clara Tauson, while 23rd seed Caroline Garcia will face Anna Blinkova in their respective first-round matches on July 2.

Carlos Alcaraz addressed his current relationship status

Carlos Alcaraz revealed in a recent interview that he is currently single and finds dating challenging due to the busy tour schedule.

Ahead of his grass-court Grand Slam campaign, Alcaraz opened up about his personal life, admitting he is searching for a partner despite the demanding nature of his career.

"No, I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are travelling all the time," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with Mark Lajal in the first round on July 1.

Mark Petchey criticized double standards in the coverage of Novak Djokovic's injury return to Taylor Fritz's

Former British pro Mark Petchey criticized the media's contrasting coverage of Taylor Fritz's quick return to the 2021 Wimbledon Championships after knee surgery and Novak Djokovic's current comeback from a similar injury. Petchey pointed out the minimal attention Fritz received compared to the intense scrutiny surrounding Djokovic.

Fritz played at Wimbledon just 21 days after surgery, while Djokovic underwent a similar procedure after this year's French Open and is now preparing for Wimbledon.

Petchey expressed frustration over the media's focus and highlighted Fritz's dedication to tennis, congratulating him on his recent tournament win in Eastbourne.

"Fritz made Wimbledon in 2021 after RG with the same issues Novak had and we heard crickets.It did show us one thing though, just how much Taylor Fritz unconditionally loves tennis (well done today btw)," Petchey wrote.

"Novak Djokovic makes it and everyone losing their mind. The double standards are wild at times in this sport," Petchey added.

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic will face Vit Kopriva, while 13th seed Taylor Fritz will take on Christopher O'Connell in their respective first-round matches on July 2.

Holger Rune fires back at Boris Becker's comments on his coaching team ahead of Wimbledon

Holger Rune was unhappy with Boris Becker questioning his coaching partnership with Patrick Mouratoglou ahead of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Despite Mouratoglou being in London, he hasn't been seen at Rune's practice sessions, which led Becker, who briefly coached Rune, to publicly question his absence.

"Quick question: I see @pmouratoglou in London but NOT with @holgerrune2003 at @Wimbledon…they are still working together?!?" Boris Becker wondered on X.

Rune found Becker's comments "super strange" and confirmed he is still working with Mouratoglou.

"Super strange you don’t ask me this question directly as we text together about other stuff. The answer to your question is yes, we work together. Sharing the tournaments between us as planned," the Dane clarified.

Bianca Andreescu sports a limited edition t-shirt to honor Rafael Nadal’s first Grand Slam title

Bianca Andreescu expressed her admiration for Rafael Nadal by wearing a limited edition T-shirt celebrating the Spaniard's first Grand Slam win at the 2005 French Open.

Andreescu shared a picture on Instagram wearing the special T-shirt, which was released ahead of Nadal's 2024 French Open campaign.

Bianca Andreescu will commence her Wimbledon campaign with a first-round clash with Jaqueline Cristian on July 1. The winner of the match will face either 26th seed Linda Noskova or Sara Errani in the second round.

