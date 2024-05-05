Daniil Medvedev expressed support for Rafael Nadal's gesture of gifting his t-shirt to his third-round opponent Pedro Cachin at the 2024 Madrid Open. In other news, Iga Swiatek broke down in tears following her maiden Madrid Open victory over Aryna Sabalenka.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner withdrew from the upcoming Italian Open due to a hip injury, following in Carlos Alcaraz's footsteps. Rafael Nadal landed in Rome ahead of his 2024 Italian Open campaign.

Also, Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved expressed her delight as the American clinched his maiden doubles title in Madrid.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Daniil Medvedev backs Rafael Nadal’s move of gifting his t-shirt to Pedro Cachin in Madrid Open

In a recent interview with The National, Daniil Medvedev shared his thoughts on Pedro Cachin’s request for Rafael Nadal’s t-shirt after losing to him 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 in the third round of the Madrid Open.

While some, like British broadcaster David Law and tennis player Jiri Lehecka, criticized Cachin's action, the Russian deemed the Argentine's request a classy move and highlighted the rarity of such moments in tennis.

Medvedev expressed his willingness to ask for shirts from other players in similar circumstances, suggesting that such acts of sportsmanship should be encouraged.

"That was pretty fun from Pedro. I felt like it was a classy move, which we don’t have in tennis. I don’t think I ever had it," Medvedev said.

"I would never have wanted to from one person. If I would do it, I would start collecting, five, 10, here and there. Not my thing to do it with one person. So I would collect many, if it would become a thing," he added.

Daniil Medvedev's campaign in Madrid was halted in the quarterfinals against 30th seed Jiri Lehecka, where the former was forced to withdraw due to a right leg injury.

Iga Swiatek bursts into tears following her maiden Madrid Open victory

Iga Swiatek was overwhelmed with emotions after claiming her maiden trophy at the Madrid Open against Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7). Tears of joy streamed down her face as she collapsed onto the court in disbelief after securing the win in the final.

Jannik Sinner pulls out of Italian Open due to hip injury

Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the Italian Open due to a hip injury which he sustained ahead of his Madrid Open quarterfinal match against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Sinner recently revealed that he has not healed enough to participate in the Italian Open. The Italian stressed that he was disappointed and vowed to pay a visit to Rome during the tournament.

"It’s not easy to write this message but after talking to doctors and specialists again about my hip problems I have to announce that unfortunately I won’t be able to play in Rome. Obviously I am very sad that I didn't recover, being one of my favorite tournaments ever. I couldn’t wait to come back and play at home in front of the Italian audience," Jannik Sinner wrote on Instagram (as translated from Italian).

The 22-year-old said that he and his team will work hard to ensure that he’s ready enough to challenge in the French Open.

"I'll come to Rome for a few days anyway and stop by the Italian Forum. Thank you for your messages of support much appreciated! Now I will work with my team and doctors to be ready for Roland Garros," he added.

Jannik Sinner's withdrawal will be the second high-profile departure from the tournament following Carlos Alcaraz, who recently pulled out of the competition due to an arm injury.

Rafael Nadal touches down in Rome ahead of Italian Open

10-time champion Rafael Nadal ended all the doubts about his 2024 Italian Open participation by landing in Rome ahead of his campaign.

Nadal recently came off a 7-5, 6-4 defeat in the Round of 16 against eventual semifinalist Jiri Lehecka at the Madrid Open.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Italian Open shared a clip of Nadal's arrival. Additionally, they posted a video of Nadal gearing up for his first practice session on the court.

"Welcome back, Rafa," the post was captioned.

Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend Ivana Nedved cheers on American’s maiden doubles title at Madrid Open

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved expressed her joy as her boyfriend secured his maiden doubles title at the Madrid Open. Korda and his partner Jordan Thompson triumphed over Ariel Behar and Adam Pavlasek 6-3, 7-6(7) in the final to claim the doubles trophy in Madrid.

Nedved took to her Instagram story to share her happiness over Korda's title victory.

"Big smiles today," Nedved wrote.

In singles, however, Korda lost 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 in the third round against eventual quarterfinalist Daniil Medvedev.

