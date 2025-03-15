Tennis News Today: Daniil Medvedev shows unexpected emotions at Indian Wells, Serena Williams' ex-coach shares inside details of their father's influence, and more

Daniil Medvedev exploded with joy after defeating Arthur Files at the Indian Wells. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal posted a TikTok video on his account for the first time.

Ad

In other news, Serena Williams' former coach opened up about her father's unique way of success. Also, Martina Navratilova posted a picture of Jack Draper holding her dog.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news.

Daniil Medvedev celebrates after surviving Arthur Fils threat at the Indian Wells

Daniil Medvedev displayed great joy after defeating Arthur Fils at the Indian Wells. The Russian star defeated the Frenchman in a third set tie-break to qualify for the semi-finals for the third year running.

Ad

Trending

Fils saved two match points during the match, but Medvedev prevailed to win the thriller. After getting the win, Medvedev jumped for joy with his hands aloft before shaking hands with Fils.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: WATCH: Rare scenes as Daniil Medvedev uncharacteristically shows emotions after surviving Arthur Fils' threat at Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal posts on TikTok for the first time

Rafael Nadal posted a video on his TikTok account for the first time. The Spaniard created his account five years ago but made his maiden post for the first time after his retirement.

Nadal had an amusing bio for his account where he admitted he is still learning about the 'young tool'. In his video, Nadal can be seen entering a tennis court but instead of taking out his tennis gear, he took out a tripod light and signed 'Hola! TikTok' on the camera.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: WATCH: Rafael Nadal shares first ever video on TikTok nearly 5 years after joining platform

Serena Williams' former coach reveals her father's secret to success

Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, opened up about the upbringing of the Williams sisters. He shed light on how their father, Richard Williams, pushed them to be meaner for success.

Macci recalled how Richard believed that boxing groceries would help Serena and Venus to be 'rougher, tougher and stronger' after initially having told them to pursue boxing.

Ad

"Venus and Serena would box almost every day. Yes BOXING. Richard the Compton Comedian always said if he got them Rougher, Tougher and Meaner they would win more Greener! LOVE THIS GUY," Macci wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: Serena Williams' ex-coach reveals how father Richard pushed her & Venus to be "meaner" for success

Martina Navratilova meets Jack Draper at the Indian Wells

Martina Navratilova met with British star Jack Draper at the Indian Wells. The former WTA star shared a glimpse of how the Briton bonded with her dog Lulu.

The American tennis icon posted a picture with Draper and her dog on her Instagram account. She captioned the post:

Ad

"Lulu has a new fan !!"

Read more: Martina Navratilova catches up with Jack Draper at Indian Wells, shares adorable glimpse of Brit bonding with her dog Lulu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas