Tennis News Today: Halle champion Jannik Sinner sympathizes with girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya after her Berlin final loss; Eugenie Bouchard hilariously mistakes Taylor Fritz for Taylor Swift

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard hilariously referred to tennis star Taylor Fritz as American singer Taylor Swift. In other news, Halle champion Jannik Sinner consoled his girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya following her Berlin final defeat.

Meanwhile, Andy Roddick clarified his remarks regarding Novak Djokovic 'wanting attention' amid criticism. Emma Raducanu's best friend spilled the beans on Brit's personal life in a fun challenge.

Also, Nick Kyrgios shared his opinion on the recent debate around grass-court swing length in ATP and WTA Tours.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Halle champion Jannik Sinner comforts girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya after her Berlin final loss

Jannik Sinner showed support for his girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya after defeating fifth seed and doubles partner Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(8), 7-6(2) in the final, claiming his first grass-court title at the 2024 Terra Wortmann Open in Halle. Meanwhile, Kalinskaya narrowly lost 6-7(0), 6-4, 7-6(3) to Jessica Pegula at the ecotrans Ladies Open final.

In his winner's speech, Sinner expressed sympathy over Kalinskaya's loss and lauded her for having an incredible week.

"My girlfriend Anna, she played in Berlin today. She lost with six match points, so, I am very sorry for her. But, she also had an amazing week."

Jannik Sinner's doubles campaign ended in the quarterfinals as he faced a 7-6(3), 4-6, 10-8 defeat to French duo Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia.

Eugenie Bouchard hilariously confuses Taylor Fritz with pop star Taylor Swift

Eugenie Bouchard humorously mixed up Taylor Fritz with Taylor Swift while commentating on the American's Round of 16 match against Milos Raonic at the 2024 Cinch Championships at Queen's Club. Co-commentating with Steve Weissman, she was discussing Raonic's serving performance when she accidentally called Fritz "Taylor Swift" and burst into laughter.

"Yeah he did not do nearly as many aces as that previous match, not even getting to double digits, just at nine aces here. Obviously, a formidable opponent and returner in Taylor Swift... Taylor Fritz... Oh my god," Eugenie Bouchard said, breaking into laughter after she misspoke.

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz went on to defeat Milos Raonic 7-6(5), 6-4 to reach the last eight, where the American lost 6-4, 6-3 to Jordan Thompson.

Andy Roddick explains his comments about Novak Djokovic 'wanting attention' amid backlash

Andy Roddick clarified his comment about Novak Djokovic seeking attention during his knee surgery recovery after the American's words were misinterpreted negatively by the Serb's fans online.

Roddick explained on 'X' that his comments were meant as a compliment, quoting a Kendrick Lamar song, and saying "different" meant Djokovic was better. The former US Open champion also expressed frustration at the Serb's fans distorting his remarks on social media.

"It’s a Kendrick Lamar lyric. He’s not like us means that he’s way better than us…. Was a play on words. My god. There’s no winning you all. You can spin compliments into anger. It’s absurd," Andy Roddick wrote on 'X,' in response to the post on earlier comments.

Emma Raducanu's best friend talks about Brit's celebrity contacts, cherished items, and more

Emma Raducanu recently teamed up with her best friend Shauna for a fun challenge. Preparing for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Raducanu quizzed Shauna on various topics, including her favorite possession, the most famous person in her contacts, and her morning routine.

Participating in the 'Vodafone a Friend' challenge with radio host Roman Kemp, Shauna humorously revealed that Raducanu checks her friends' locations using 'Find My Friends' first thing in the morning and that her best meal is a yogurt bowl. Shauna also identified a pearl bracelet from Raducanu's mother as her most cherished possession, earning her the "Best Friend of the Year" award.

Emma Raducanu received a wildcard for this year's grass-court Major which will commence from July 1.

Nick Kyrgios shares his views on the grass-court swing duration in tennis

Nick Kyrgios backed Eugenie Bouchard and Andy Roddick's call for more and bigger grass court tournaments on the tennis tour.

On the Tennis Channel, Bouchard and Roddick questioned the lack of high-level grass events, with the Canadian advocating for bigger tournaments to honor tennis's history and the American pointing out the disparity between pre-Roland Garros and pre-Wimbledon events.

Kyrgios agreed to the arguments and criticized the ATP Tour for prioritizing 250-level clay court tournaments over expanding grass tournaments.

"Nah watching 250’s on clay is where it’s at," Kyrgios commented on Instagram.

Nick Kyrgios has been majorly sidelined from the tour for more than a year after suffering from various injuries and played a single match last year. The Australian tennis star is slated to partner with Naomi Osaka for the US Open mixed madness event.