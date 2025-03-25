Tennis News Today: Iga Swiatek endures shocking harassment at Miami Open; Amanda Anisimova makes controversial gesture towards Mirra Andreeva, and more

Iga Swiatek suffered harassment at the Miami Open. Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina shared her experience of practicing with her husband, Gael Monfils, in Miami.

In other news, Amanda Anisimova seemingly gave Mirra Andreeva the finger after their match. While Andreeva also received horrific online abuse after her Miami Open exit.

On that note, here is today's top internet pop news:

Iga Swiatek suffers harassment at the Miami Open

Iga Swiatek suffered harassment from a troll during one of her practice sessions in Miami. The World No. 2 had to listen to verbal abuse about her mother and psychologist Daria from the troll who threatened to attack her.

Swiatek was training ahead of her third-round clash against Elise Mertens at the Miami Open. The video of the troll verbally abusing the Pole went viral on Reddit.

"Tomorrow I'm going to Miami. I'll ask Igushka about her realtionship with her mother. Do you have any questions for Daria, because I'll ask them at training," the user posted.

Iga Swiatek's team soon reacted to the incident and posted a statement on social media. The statement revealed that the situation has been dealt with and thanked WTA for their support.

"Safety is the highest priority. We monitor the network to detect such matters. We reported the matter to the tournament organizer, as well as the WTA, who reacted immediately and took additional precautions, such as additional security, for which we are very grateful" [Translated from Polish to English]

Elina Svitolina opens up about practicing with Gael Monfils

Elina Svitolina opened up about her experience of practising with her husband, Gael Monfils. The couple are both in Miami, competing at the Miami Open.

Svitolina is through to the fourth round of the Miami Open and will face Iga Swiatek next. The Ukrainian revealed that she prepared for her matches by practicing with her husband and admitted that she is enjoying them.

"Ya, it was a good practice. I mean when we practice together we enjoy a lot. I feel like for me it's very good, but for him, I'm not sure. For me, I can adjust my feet really quick, be on with my footwork which is really important and a big part of my game and I really enjoy it," (2:30 onwards)

Amanda Anisimova gives Mirra Andreeva the finger after their controversial Miami Open clash

Amanda Anisimova and Mirra Andreeva were involved in a heated affair in Miami. Anisimova seemingly gave Andreeva the middle finger in the aftermath of their match.

Anisimova defeated Andreeva in three sets, snapping the 13-match win streak of the Russian. Things got heated between the duo in the third set when Anisimova called for a medical timeout mid-game for a blister on the middle finger. Andreeva was not too pleased and believed that Anisimova was just on time. The Russian said to the chair umpire,

"We all know why"

After the match, Anisimova posted a picture of her fingers on her Instagram story. She captioned the post:

""We all know why" at 3-1 up was a good one coming from the 1-2 first set medical 😂😂🤣"

Mirra Andreeva faces horrific online abuse after losing at the Miami Open

Mirra Andreeva's 13-match winning streak ended when she was defeated by Amanda Anisimova at the Miami Open. After the match, the Russian faced horrific online abuse on social media.

After the match, Andreeva posted a screenshot on her social media account of the vile abuse she received. The 17-year-old commented on how one loss can change everyone's perspective.

"And this is what you get when you lose 1 match" Andreeva had commented.

