Tennis News Today: Iga Swiatek should keep distance from psychologist Daria, suggests ex-pro; Jessica Pegula makes unexpected private jet decision, and more

A former tennis pro suggested Iga Swiatek keep distance from her psychologist Daria Abramowicz. Meanwhile, Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, and Aryna Sabalenka looked stunning as they posed on the red carpet.

Ad

In other news, Jessica Pegula made a surprising decision regarding a private jet that surprised her fellow colleagues. Also, Emma Navarro shared an adorable moment with her father after her Merida victory.

On that note, here is today's top tennis news:

A former ATP pro shares his thoughts on Iga Swiatek's relationship with her psychologist

Former Polish star Jerzy Janowicz opened up about Iga Swiatek and her relationship with her psychologist Daria Abramowicz. The former World No. 14 claimed that the current WTA World No. 2 should stay away from her psychologist.

Ad

Trending

In recent times, Swiatek and Abramowicz have made the headlines for their relationship. Some fans haven't been best pleased with Abramowicz's work with the Pole. During an interview with Sports.pl, Janowicz suggested that Swiatek should maintain some distance from her psychologist for a better career.

"I'd rather call her a friend than a psychologist. Most good psychologists who work with the best athletes in the world tend to keep to themselves. We often don't even know they exist. A psychologist should keep their distance from the athlete so that too close a relationship doesn't interfere with their work," Janowicz said.

Ad

Read more: "A psychologist should keep their distance" - Former ATP pro gives his take on Iga Swiatek & Daria Abramowicz's relationship amid criticism

Serena Williams, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka dazzle on the red carpet

Serena Williams was joined by Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka for the Vanity Fair Oscar's party. The WTA stars dazzled on the red carpet for the party that took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Ad

Serena Williams posted her look on her Instagram account. The American superstar bleached her hair blonde and sported a black sleeveless dress with a ruby necklace.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka attended the event wearing a chic brown gown paired with a black leather jacket. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff walked the red carpet in a yellow gown and accessorized her look with a pair of long earrings and a luxurious gold Rolex watch.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Read more: Serena Williams turns up the glam in dazzling black dress with thigh-high slit for Vanity Fair Oscars party

Jessica Pegula's decision leaves her colleagues surprised

Jessica Pegula was praised by fellow tennis player Yuan Yue after inviting all the players in the final round of the ATX Open to use the private jet with her to Indian Wells. The American star is set to compete at the BNP Paribas Open after competing at the WTA 250 tournament in Texas.

Ad

Pegula's gesture was appreciated by her colleagues, and Yue posted about it on her Weibo account. Her post was later retweeted on Twitter by a user:

"Praise Miss Pegula. Okay!!! [She] invite[d] all the players in today's game to take a private plane together. Thank you so much!!! Otherwise, we [would have been] on the road for at least nine hours tomorrow. Oh my God, how can there be such a beautiful lady?" she wrote. (Translated from Chinese)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: Jessica Pegula's surprising private jet act warms colleague as billionaire heiress travels to Indian Wells after Austin success

Emma Navarro shares a moment with her father after Merida victory

Emma Navarro's father joined her in celebrating her victory at the Merida Open. The American star won the second title of her career after defeating Emiliana Arango 6-0,6-0 in the final.

Ad

After Navarro's emphatic win in the final, she was joined by her father on the podium during the celebration. He put on a sombrero, a traditional Mexican hat, and posed for the cameras with her daughter.

Expand Tweet

Read more: WATCH: Emma Navarro's billionaire father Ben joins her for an adorable father-daughter victory dance on podium after Merida victory

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback