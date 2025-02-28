Tennis News Today: John McEnroe's daughter Emily sends emotional message to mother Tatum O'Neal; insider claims Alexander Zverev vanished from Acapulco venue, and more

John McEnroe's daughter paid tribute to her mother Tatum O'Neal while Casper Ruud and Holger Rune both exited the Mexican Open due to health issues. While Ruud withdrew before his second-round match, Rune retired during his fixture.

Ad

In other news, Alexander Zverev was criticized for his response to losing in the Mexican Open while Emma Raducanu made a change to her team after the Dubai Tennis Championship.

On that note, let us take a look at today's top tennis news:

John McEnroe's daughter sends an emotional message to her mother

John McEnroe's daughter Emily McEnroe sent an emotional message to her mother Tatum O'Neal on Instagram. The Oscar-winning actress recently spoke to Variety and opened up about her abusive father and addiction issues that lead to a near-death experience..

Ad

Trending

O'Neal, who was married to John McEnroe for eight years, shared a picture on her Instagram of herself and the Oscar statuette she won for Best Supporting Actress back in 1974. McEnroe and O'Neal's daughter Emily reposted the picture and wrote:

"You deserve the world..Thank you Variety," said Emily McEnroe.

Ad

Read more: "You deserve the world"- John McEnroe's daughter Emily gets emotional about mother Tatum O'Neal rediscovering herself after abusive father's passing

Casper Ruud and Holger Rune withdraw from the Mexico Open due to stomach issues

Casper Ruud and Holger Rune withdrew from the Mexico Open. Both Nordic players suffered from stomach ailments and announced their decision on social media.

Ad

Ruud announced his decision on Instagram, where he said that a stomach ailment had caused him to withdraw before his second-round match against Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez.

"I’m so sorry I had to pull out tonight. I was hoping to overcome this stomach illness that showed up yesterday and tried everything I could to be able to play tonight, until the very last moment 🤒. Hoping to come back stronger in a couple of days and come back here to Mexico next year. Thanks for now, Acapulco ❤️!" Casper Ruud said.

Ad

Ad

Holger Rune, who was seeded fourth in Acapulco, retired during his second-round match against Brandon Nakashima and later took to Twitter, where he wrote;

"Furious and so sad at the same time. Had a food poisoning and was unable to play today. One of my favorite places is Mexico and I love this tournament @AbiertoTelcel . Absolutely not the way I wanted it to end.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: Casper Ruud reveals the truth behind his shock Acapulco walkover minutes before match

Alexander Zverev under scrutiny for his reaction to defeat at the Mexican Open

Alexander Zverev suffered a shock loss to Learner Tien in the second round of the Mexico Open. The World No. 2 abruptly left the court after his defeat without attending the mandatory press conference.

Ad

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg posted an update about the same on his Twitter account, stating that Zverev seemingly missed the press conference and rode away in his car while his opponent was still on the court.

"He was announced pre-match for a win-or-lose press conference but instead walked straight out of the ATP 500 Acapulco stadium and into a car to ride away into the night, while Tien was still on court," Rothenberg wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: "Alexander Zverev should be getting a fine" - Bizarre details revealed by tennis insider as German storms out of stadium after Acapulco upset

Emma Raducanu makes a coaching change ahead of the Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu has made a major change to her coaching team ahead of the Indian Wells. The Brit star has added an interim coach, Tom Welsh, to her team after the Dubai Tennis Championship.

Ad

Raducanu has struggled for the past few years since her historic triumph at the 2021 US Open while producing a few promising performances in between. 2025 has not started well for the Brit as she has just three wins out of 8 matches so far.

Journalist James Gray took to X and stated that the 22-year-old would travel to Indian Wells with her new interim coach, with her hunt for a full-time coach still on.

Ad

"Emma Raducanu will head to Indian Wells next with an interim coach, LTA academy coach Tom Welsh, in place, as well as Yutaka Nakamura. Search for a full-time coach is ongoing, I understand," the tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Read more: Emma Reducanu takes major coaching decision ahead of Indian Wells as she recovers from Dubai stalker scare

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback