Tennis News Today: Nick Kyrgios reveals conflict with Andy Murray with dissapointed comments; Leylah Fernandez's mystery relationship with new boyfriend continues

Top ATP stars Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, and Stefanos Tsitsipas gear up to face each other in the second edition of the Six Kings Slam. This exhibition event will be held at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from October 15 to 18, with each of the six players receiving $1.5 million to participate in the event.

Meanwhile, WTA stars Mirra Andreeva, Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina, and others compete at the Ningbo Open, and Naomi Osaka, Maria Sakkari, Leylah Fernandez, and others take on the Kinoshita Japan Open.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the top stories of the day:

#1. Nick Kyrgios speaks on his dynamic with Andy Murray

Nick Kyrgios revealed how the dynamic between him and tennis icon Andy Murray has changed over the years. Kyrgios claimed that the duo are not friends anymore after the Brit declined his offer to join him in a podcast.

During an appearance at The Unscripted Show with Josh Mansour, the 2022 Wimbledon runners-up said,

"I wouldn’t even know if he’s a friend anymore. I guess, he’s just like a colleague. We used to be closer. He was one of the people that was very supportive of me through there. But now we kind of don’t talk as much. I wanted him on a podcast and he acted too important. So there’s your truth. It’s like, 'Bro, find some time.'"

Kyrgios has been inactive for the most part this season due to his injury. His last appearance was at the Citi DC Open this season.

#2. Leylah Fernandez gives insight into a new mystery relationship

Leylah Fernandez recently confirmed that she is happy in her new relationship and her unique approach towards getting a first date. In the Canadian Bank Open this season, the WTA star revealed that she had never been on a date and asked people to shoot their shot in her DMs.

The quest was successful, as not only did she end up getting a date, but she also found a boyfriend. In her recent Ask Me Anything session with her fans on Instagram, a user asked, 'How's the relationship?'

To this, the 23-year-old posted an image of her holding hands with her boyfriend as she replied:

"It's good"

However, Fernandez has not yet revealed the identity of the person and wants to keep her relationship private.

#3. Coco Gauff's boyfriend celebrates the American's Wuhan Open win

Coco Gauff's boyfriend, Jalen Sera, was overjoyed as the American defeated compatriot Jessica Pegula to win the title at the Wuhan Open on Sunday. The 21-year-old bested Pegula 6-4, 7-5 and managed to clinch her third WTA 1000 title, recovering from her disappointing run at the US Open this year.

To celebrate the win, Sera shared an image of Gauff kissing her winner's trophy on his Instagram story and wrote:

"AWOOOOOOO"

The duo made their relationship public earlier this year and have since publicly shown their support for each other on social media platforms.

#4. Naomi Osaka receives gift from her mother on birthday

Naomi Osaka's mother, Tamaki, sent her a gift ahead of her birthday. The Japanese will celebrate her 28th birthday on October 16, but her mother sent her bouquet of flowers to kick off the celebrations before she begins her Kinoshita Japan Open campaign.

Osaka shared an image of the bouquet on her Instagram stories and wrote,

"Lol my mom is always the first to wish me happy birthday.. 3 days early is a new record haha"

In the first round of the tournament, she defeated compatriot Wakana Sonobe to set herself up against Suzan Lamens in her next match.

#5. Coco Gauff gives her thoughts on returning to Saudi Arabia for the WTA final

The WTA Finals this year will return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will be played from 1 to 8 November at the King Saud University Indoor Arena. Coco Gauff, who is the defending champion, shared her opinions on returning to the country to play in the event for another year.

"I definitely think that for Riyadh, it was smart to just do three years, just to test the waters and see how it goes, considering that there was never a women’s professional event there. But from a player perspective, it definitely seemed like it was successful," she said, speaking to Arab News.

Gauff revealed that she would also be excited to come back to the country in the future to participate in more such events.

