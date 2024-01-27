Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic backs Rafael Nadal to win French Open 2024; Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle bids farewell to Melbourne following American's Australian Open exit

Novak Djokovic believes Rafael Nadal is the favorite to win the 2024 French Open, even though the Spaniard is currently on the sidelines. Meanwhile, the Serb's quest for the Golden Slam came to an end once again after his 2024 Australian Open loss.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle said her goodbyes to Melbourne, following the American's exit from the Melbourne Major. Alexander Zverev denied being affected by his ongoing domestic abuse trial during his defeat against Daniil Medvedev Down Under.

On that note, here's a quick recap of the day's biggest headlines:

