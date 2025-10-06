Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic frustrated with Shanghai Masters after health scare; Felix Auger-Aliassime’s emotional story of his father's struggles & more

As action at the Shanghai Masters continues to unfold, top players like Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune show their disapproval of the conditions at the tournament. In addition to that, Novak Djokovic complained about the 'brutal' weather in Shanghai, which made it difficult for him to continue his match.

Off the court, Paula Badosa shared glimpses from her recovery mode as she deals with the China Open heartbreak suffered earlier this week. Meanwhile, Caroline Wozniacki updated fans on her life since welcoming her third child in July this year.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the top stories of the day:

#1. Novak Djokovic slams conditions at Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic was frustrated with the unbearable heat at the ongoing Shanghai Masters. The 38-year-old struggled to push through due to the extreme weather conditions during his Round of 32 match against Yannick Hanfmann.

Even though Djokovic managed to race past the German in 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, he complained about the weather conditions that made it difficult for him to play. After the match, he said:

"It’s brutal when you have over 80 per cent humidity day after day for the guys. Particularly when they are playing during the day with heat, with sun, it’s even more brutal. It is what it is, you just have to deal with it. For me, biologically a bit more challenging to deal with it." (via ATP Tour)

Djokovic will be facing Jaume Munar in his next match.

#2. Felix Auger-Aliassime gets candid about his immigrant father's struggles

Felix Auger-Aliassime spoke about his father, Sam Aliassime's, struggle as an immigrant in Canada, as he continues his run at the Shanghai Masters. He highlighted how tennis provided his father a vision and direction after moving from Togo to Quebec, something he cherishes even till date. In an episode of the Changeover podcast, he said:

"Tennis kind of saved my dad's life in his mind...it gave him like the real first job opportunity. Before that, he was doing any job he could get, minimum wage. But after he met some people, and that's when he got some good opportunities through tennis."

Aliassime overcame Alejandro Tabilo in his first match in Shanghai Masters and will face Jesper De Jong in his next.

#3. Caroline Wozniacki shows off 'push-present' by husband David Lee

Former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki showed off the gift she received from her husband and former NBA star, David Lee. The couple had their third child, Max, earlier this year, in July, and also have two older kids, James and Olivia.

To commemorate the birth of their child, Lee gifted Wozniacki a Hermès Kelly Mini Alligator Matte Vert d´Eau Gris Perle in Gold Hardware, which is worth nearly $98,000. She posted an image of the bag on her Instagram story and wrote:

“My favorite kind of unpacking. Hubby knows a good push present.”

Wozniacki and Lee's daughter, Olivia, was born in 2021, followed by their first son, James, in 2022.

#4. Paula Badosa enjoys a desert vacation after a heartbreaking China Open withdrawal

Paula Badosa had to make an emotional exit from the China Open earlier this week due to her persistent back injury that kept her out of action for most of the season. However, the Spaniard is taking her mind off the heartbreak and enjoying a vacation in the desert

In the images shared by Badosa from her getaway on Instagram stories, she was seen wearing a bikini and sporting her look with her hair down. Earlier this week, she also announced that she would not be able to continue playing for the remaining season, as she needed a prolonged period of time to recover from her injury.

#5. Amanda Anisimova's sweet message for nephews after China Open win

Amanda Anisimova sent out an adorable message for her nephews after winning the China Open title by taking out Linda Noskova in 6-0, 2-6, 6-2. The American shares a very close relationship with her nephews Jackson and Kylo, who were watching her play from home. Anisimova gave them a shoutout in her winning speech, saying,

"I think I'm done, but my nephews, who I think might be watching... I just wanna say, Hi Jackson and Kylo! I love you guys. Okay, that's the last thing."

Anisimova will be playing next at the Wuhan Open, starting October 6.

