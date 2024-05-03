Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic makes kids' day in unique fashion; Carlos Alcaraz admits to being 'mentally weaker' than usual following Madrid Open shock exit

Novak Djokovic surprised Montenegrin kids with an impromptu tennis session in an old fisherman disguise. In other news, Carlos Alcaraz blamed his lack of mental strength for his shock quarterfinal exit against Andrey Rublev at the Madrid Open.

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina voiced displeasure over the tight scheduling of the Madrid and Italian Open. Coco Gauff's stunning look sparked date night speculation with Jalen Sera.

Also, Madrid Open director Feliciano Lopez responded to sexism allegations raised by Ons Jabeur.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Novak Djokovic surprises Montenegrin kids with a tennis session in fisherman disguise

Novak Djokovic was spotted in the seaside town of Tivat, Montenegro, amusingly dressed up as a fisherman. Djokovic delighted the local children by joining them for a game of tennis.

Sporting orange dungarees matched with a red checkered shirt, Djokovic not only showcased his playful side but also offered tennis lessons to one of the children.

See the post below where Djokovic can be seen playing with the kids:

Novak Djokovic was last seen on the court during his semifinal loss 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 against eventual runner-up Casper Ruud at the Monte-Carlos Masters. Djokovic is now expected to participate in the upcoming Italian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz opens up about shock Madrid Open quarterfinal loss

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Carlos Alcaraz shared his thoughts on his 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 quarterfinal defeat to Andrey Rublev at the Madrid Open. Alcaraz admitted to the media that his grueling near-three-hour match against Jan-Lennard Struff in the previous round had taken a toll on his performance against Rublev. Additionally, he revealed that he was battling a cold during the match.

"It has been a difficult day for me. The long and intense match against Struff took its toll on me because it had been a while since I had competed at that level, and today I woke up with soreness all over my body and my forearm there. I also have a cold," Alcaraz said.

However, the Spaniard acknowledged lacking mental strength as the main reason for his defeat, admitting to expressing frustration during tough moments against Rublev.

"The main thing is that I have been much weaker mentally than normal. I became very complaining about not taking advantage of the opportunities," Alcaraz added.

Elena Rybakina criticizes compulsory participation amid Madrid Open and Italian Open crunch

Elena Rybakina criticized the scheduling of the Madrid and Italian Open, which take place right before the French Open. Rybakina argued that these two-week tournaments leave players exhausted and unable to perform their best at the prestigious clay-court Grand Slam.

Rybakina compared the demanding schedule to the more player-friendly format of the Indian Wells and Miami Open, which are not so close to a Major.

"It may make sense for Indian Wells and Miami to have that duration, but to do it in these two events, shortly before Roland Garros... With the new rules there is no room to choose, we are forced to compete in too many tournaments," Elena Rybakina said during a press conference at the ongoing Madrid Open.

Elena Rybakina's Madrid Open campaign ended in a 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) loss to second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who will face top seed Iga Swiatek in the final.

Madrid Open director Feliciano Lopez addresses sexism allegations from Ons Jabeur

Feliciano Lopez, the tournament director of the Madrid Open, has addressed Ons Jabeur’s allegations of gender discrimination at the event.

Jabeur expressed her dissatisfaction with the lukewarm reception of WTA players at the Madrid Open and other European tournaments. Following her victory in the fourth round, Jabeur called for more respect for women players and criticized the lack of coverage for their matches.

When asked about Jabeur’s criticism of gender bias towards female players, Lopez acknowledged past incidents but highlighted the tournament's strides toward equality in prize money and refuted claims of unfair treatment.

Ons Jabeur lost 0-6, 7-5, 6-1 to 18th seed Madison Keys in the quarterfinals at Madrid Open.

Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera contemplate a dinner outing together

Coco Gauff reminisced about a charming dinner experience, where she wore a stunning off-shoulder grey dress, complemented by booties and a black handbag.

"POV: I’m your dinner date," she wrote on Instagram.

Jalen Sera took notice of Gauff’s photos and conveyed his appreciation for such date nights.

"Nights like this… nights like this," he wrote on Instagram, adding a heart emoji.

"@jalensera rewind buttons should exist," Gauff responded.

Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera on Instagram

Gauff’s journey in the 2024 Madrid Open came to an end with a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4 loss to eventual semifinalist Madison Keys in the Round of 16. In doubles, the American partnered with compatriot Taylor Townsend, but their run was halted in the quarterfinals by Laura Siegemund and Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 6-4.

