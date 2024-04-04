Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic discusses Nenad Zimonjic being right pick as successor; James Blake hits back at pickleball pro over tennis comparison

Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic backed compatriot Nenad Zimonjic as his rightful successor while James Blake hit back at Pickleball Pro over his claim of the paddle sport being superior to tennis.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic shared a glimpse of a fun outing with wife Jelena and kids Stefan and Tara ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters campaign. Martina Navratilova and Caitlyn Jenner engaged in a heated exchange following Transgender Day of Visibility disagreement.

On that note, here's a summary of today's top tennis news:

Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic talks about Nenad Zimonjic being the right pick as successor

Novak Djokovic's former coach Goran Ivanisevic has suggested that former doubles World No. 1 Nenad Zimonjic should be his successor. Ivanisevic and Djokovic ended their partnership last month after six months together.

In an interview with a French sports magazine, Ivanisevic, who assisted the World No. 1 to nine Grand Slam titles, endorsed Zimonjic as the ideal candidate to become Djokovic’s next coach.

"I don’t know for how much longer Novak plans to keep on playing, but the perfect person is with him at the moment – Ziki (Nenad Zimonjic). He is a great friend of mine, we went through a lot together and I love him," Goran Ivanisevic told Sport Klub. "He has a vast tennis knowledge, but what is most important – he knows Novak really well."

"At the moment, Novak doesn’t need someone completely new, who is yet to get to know him," he added. "Let’s say 10 days pass, Novak goes 'crazy' and this new coach is left wondering what is going on," he added.

Moreover, Ivanisevic highlighted that Zimonjic's previous collaboration with Djokovic would work in his favor.

"Ziki[Nenad Zimonjic] can help him tennis-wise. Novak does know everything already, but it will be refreshing for him to maybe hear the same thing from someone else, with a different approach," he said. "Ziki knows Novak’s mentality really well, they collaborated in the Davis Cup as well."

Ivanisevic also confessed that he desires Djokovic to win the Olympics over the Slams, and suggested Djokovic feels he owes it to "someone" to win the Olympic gold.

“I believe that Novak will find motivation, I am sure of it. I wish him Olympic gold with all my heart, even more than the Slams. It’s something that he wants, he feels like he owes it to someone, although he doesn’t owe anyone anything… I wish for him to suceeed in the Olympics," Ivanisevic said.

James Blake hits back at pickleball pro over tennis comparison

James Blake responded to World No. 5 pickleball player Christian Alshon's comparison of tennis and pickleball. Alshon previously played tennis for the University of Chicago before transitioning to pickleball two years ago.

Alshon recently stirred controversy with a recent statement on social media, claiming that pickleball has enhanced his athleticism more than tennis did.

"Pickleball has made me a much better athlete than Tennis ever did. Faster reaction time and speed are needed since the ball is only coming from 10 feet away. Point for point, pickleball requires more skill than tennis," he wrote.

Alshon’s comment irked former World No. 4 James Blake, who criticized him for his previous tennis performance.

"Haha. That might be because you were playing a pretty low level of tennis. Maybe if you were familiar with the athleticism it takes to excel at the sport you would realize how ridiculous this statement is," Blake wrote in a reply.

Blake's perspective faced pushback from a commenter who pointed out that Alshon was the seventh-ranked recruit in the 2019 class, challenging the notion of him having a low level of tennis skill. Blake, undeterred, continued to mock Alshon in response.

"He has the same number of division 1 college wins as my daughter. (She's 11)"

Novak Djokovic shares glimpse of fun family outing ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic enjoyed a playful day in Monaco with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara, ahead of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters, which will commence on April 7.

Ahead of the clay-court season, Djokovic visited Stade Louis II in Fontvieille, Monaco, with his family and Serbian player Nenad Zimonjic, who has been with the World No. 1 since parting ways with former coach Goran Ivanisevic.

In a social media video, Djokovic’s family can be seen doing long jumps, racing, and even a friendly Capoeira match.

"Family power like no other," the Serb wrote on Instagram.

Martina Navratilova and Caitlyn Jenner lock horns over Transgender Day of Visibility controversy

Martina Navratilova reiterated Caitlyn Jenner's criticism of perceived hypocrisy regarding family values and political stances in their dispute over Transgender Day of Visibility.

The disagreement began when Jenner, a former Olympic champion and transgender woman, criticized President Biden's timing of the Transgender Day of Visibility proclamation, alleging Democrats' undermining of family structures and religion.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion and LGBTQIA+ rights advocate Navratilova, called out Jenner's apparent hypocrisy on social media citing the Olympic champion's past divorces and family dynamics.

The back-and-forth continued as Jenner fired back at Navratilova's criticism on social media and highlighted her family's success.

"Last time I checked @Martina I raised one of the most successful families in the world, with the most amazing women - their mothers - by my side. You’re the hypocrite. You support dems that want men in women’s sport, ruining Title IX. Don’t ever come after my family! Tasteless!!!" Jenner wrote.

In reply, Navratilova clarified her stance, stating that her criticism was directed at Jenner's political views rather than her personal life.

"I didn’t come for your family. You said Dems are ruining families. You’re the one who divorced 3 x. Nothing to do with your family- it’s all about you and only you. Also- I am not a one issue voter so there is that."

