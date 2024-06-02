Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena lauds his teammate Olga Danilovic's French Open breakthrough; Stefanos Tsitsipas charms girlfriend Paula Badosa with reason behind mixed doubles participation

Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena lauded Olga Danilovic's French Open exploits as the latter booked her place in the second week of a Grand Slam for the very first time in her career. In other news, Stefanos Tsitsipas delighted his girlfriend Paula Badosa with his explanation behind teaming up with her in the mixed doubles of the clay-court Major.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou challenged Iga Swiatek's comments regarding crowd behavior at the French Open. John McEnroe called out Carlos Alcaraz’s coach Juan Carlos Ferrero for constant chatter during the World No. 3's third-round match at the French Open.

Also, Belinda Bencic shared a peek into her bonding moments with her baby daughter Bella.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena celebrates Serb's teammate Olga Danilovic's French Open milestone

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena congratulated his 2024 United Cup teammate, Olga Danilovic, for advancing to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the very first time in her career. Danilovic staged a brilliant comeback to defeat Donna Vekic 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-8) in the third round of the 2024 French Open.

The 23-year-old celebrated her victory with an Instagram post, and Djokovic's wife left her a congratulatory comment.

“Idemoooo,” which translates to “Let’s go,” in Serbian.

Olga Danilovic will now face fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova on June 2. Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, will take on 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round.

Paula Badosa gushes over boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' explanation for playing French Open mixed doubles

Stefanos Tsitsipas is competing in singles, men's doubles with his brother Petros, and mixed doubles with his girlfriend Badosa at the French Open.

After his third-round win over Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-3, 6-1, Tsitsipas explained that he was participating in all the events because of love.

"Well, it's all because of love. Yeah, it is if you think about it... On both sides. It all has to do with love and getting to combine love and tennis is quite exceptional," Tsitsipas responded.

Badosa expressed delight at the Greek's response on her X (formerly Twitter) account by posting a heart eyes emoji and a heart emoji.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will next take on Matteo Arnaldi in the Round of 16. Paula Badosa, on the other hand, lost 7-5, 6-1 to friend and second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the third round.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou counters Iga Swiatek's remarks on French Open crowd behavior

Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou countered Iga Swiatek's remarks about crowd behavior during her second-round win against Naomi Osaka 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5 on Wednesday, May 29.

Swiatek had asked the crowd not to shout during rallies, explaining that while she valued the audience's role, it shouldn't hinder the players' performances.

Mouratoglou disagreed, arguing that emotion is a crucial part of live sports and fans have the right to vocally support their favorite players during matches.

"Sorry Iga Świątek, I think fans should be allowed to shout out during tennis matches. Emotion is what makes sport great! Though, there is one thing happening right now that I don’t agree with – I explain at the end," Mouratoglou wrote.

Iga Swiatek went on to defeat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2 in the third round and will now face Anastasia Potapova in the fourth.

John McEnroe criticizes Carlos Alcaraz’s coach Juan Carlos Ferrero for excessive chatter in the French Open 3R

John McEnroe criticized Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero for his incessant talking during the 21-year-old's third-round win against Sebastian Korda 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3 at the 2024 French Open.

Ferrero was spotted fervently instructing the World No. 3 on the strategies to use against the American. McEnroe, who was a commentator during the match, felt Ferrero's communication was excessive, and compared it to the frequent coaching seen from Stefanos Tsitsipas' father, suggesting it was the most he'd witnessed from a coach.

"Never heard a coach I don't think, maybe Tsitsipas' old man but there's a lot of talking going on," McEnroe said.

Carlos Alcaraz will take on 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Round of 16 on June 2.

Belinda Bencic shares a glimpse of her spending summer evenings with her baby daughter

Belinda Bencic offered a peek into her moments with her newborn daughter, Bella.

Bencic, who welcomed her first child with partner and trainer Martin Hromkovic last month, recently shared glimpses of her bonding time with Bella on Instagram. One photo shows her tenderly embracing her daughter, while another captures her placing Bella on the changing table.

"Cozy summer evenings," Bencic wrote on Instagram.

Belinda Bencic's dates back to September 2023, when she competed at the San Diego Open. The Swiss suffered a 3-6, 6-3, 2-6 loss to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the opening round.

