Tennis News Today: Rafael Nadal pokes fun at his baby son's well-behaved conduct during Netflix Slam; Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova reunite during Paris Fashion Week

The Netflix Slam dominated headlines yesterday in the tennis world, where fans got the opportunity to see Rafael Nadal poke fun at his baby son's well-mannered display.

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova had a surprise reunion, reconnecting during Valentino's Fall 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week. Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev regained prize money and ranking points as the ATP reversed his disqualification in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Also, Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena met with NBA star and compatriot Nikola Jokic following the Denver Nuggets' win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

On that note, here's a quick summary of today's top stories:

Rafael Nadal jokes about his baby son's good behavior in Netflix Slam exhibition

Rafael Nadal talked about his 16-month-old baby son's well-behaved conduct during his Netflix Slam exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz.

Nadal's family was in attendance during the high-profile exhibition match at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, on Sunday, March 3. The Spaniard told former American tennis player Mary Joe Fernandez that he was happy to have his son there, saying that it motivated him a lot.

"Well, it's great. Yeah, I think it's great inspiration, doesn't matter if he doesn't know anything," Nadal said.

In response to Fernandez's observation about the toddler's excellent behavior at the event, Nadal amusingly remarked that it was just momentary. The 22-time Grand Slam champion added that his son prefers staying active rather than sitting still.

"For the moment. I don't know if he will leave soon because he's not used to staying calm for a long time. He likes to move around," he said.

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova reunite during Valentino's show at Paris Fashion Week

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova crossed paths at the Valentino Fall 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week, a meeting that drew excited reactions from both.

Watch the video below:

Sharapova and Williams also took a photo together, where the Russian athlete can be seen donning an elegant black outfit adorned with white details, while Williams wore a burgundy and white minidress.

ATP reinstates Andrey Rublev's prize money and ranking points after Russian's disqualification in Dubai

The ATP reinstated Andrey Rublev's Dubai prize money and ranking points after disqualifying him for yelling at a linesman during the semifinals against Alexander Bublik.

Following Rublev's appeal, he gets to retain his No. 5 ranking. The Russian faces a $36,400 fine deducted from his $157,755 prize money and will earn 200 ranking points for reaching the semifinals. Journalist James Gray shared the news on X (formerly Twitter).

"Andrey Rublev's appeal over his controversial DQ last week has been partially successful. The ATP have reinstated his prize money and ranking points in Dubai, saying Rublev losing them would be "would be disproportionate in this case"," Gray wrote on X.

“The appeals committee concluded that, beyond forfeiting the match, customary penalties associated with a default – namely loss of rankings points and prize money for the entire tournament – would be disproportionate in this case," Gray quoted the ATP spokesperson as saying.

Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena meet compatriot Nikola Jokic in Los Angeles

Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena, who were in the USA ahead of the Serb's Sunshine Double campaign, met compatriot and NBA star Nikola Jokic after the Denver Nuggets' 124-114 victory over Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com arena.

After the match, Jelena shared a photo with a witty caption that complimented the Serbian sports stars.

"Of all the DJOKE(r)S… these two are the best #madeinserbia," wrote Jelena on Instagram.

Djokovic also shared pictures where he can be seen posing with Jokic and Vlade Divac, along with his son Stefan.

"Great to see @nba superstars and friends last night," the Serb wrote.

